Republicans unveil plan for more than $3 billion in tax cuts

Legislative Republicans on Thursday unveiled plans to use Wisconsin's unprecedented surplus to implement more than $3 billion in tax cuts.
Full details regarding the GOP proposal were not immediately available, but Republican leaders said the plan would include cuts to income and sales taxes, as well as put in place plans to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which applies to businesses.
Speaking with reporters before Thursday's budget meeting, GOP leaders said the cuts would result in $1,200 in savings for a typical family over the two-year period. The GOP-led committee will vote on the proposal Thursday.
Republicans said the plan will bring down the individual income tax for individuals making between about $24,000 and $263,000 would see their income tax drop from 6.27% down to 5.3%. That change would begin with the 2021 tax year and result in about $2.4 billion in savings, Republicans said.
State Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, said there was some concern over the tax bracket being targeted by Republicans, which covers married couples who make between about $32,000 and $351,000.
"It’s a very broad bracket," Barca said. "It's almost essentially a flat tax when you get to that level."
Republicans also voted to set aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. However, Democratic lawmakers cautioned that formally doing away with the tax would require legislation to be passed at a later date, so that portion of the GOP tax cut isn't guaranteed.
GOP lawmakers pledged to include some form of tax cut early in the budget process. That plan was dramatically boosted following new projections released earlier this month that estimate the state will take in $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, pushed to use those funds on K-12 education and other state programs.
Committee member Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, took aim at Republicans for using the unprecedented surplus on tax cuts, rather than spending more on long-term needs like education, infrastructure or health care.
"The GOP tax cut is eating our seed corn," Johnson said. "It's blowing the biggest opportunity that we have — our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our state, in our kids and in their precious futures."
The GOP proposal also would include adding more funding to the state's budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, bringing the fund to more than $2 billion.
"That will make sure that we have money in our savings account that, whatever pandemic or recession comes in the future, we’re ready to meet that," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said.
If the Republican-authored budget is finalized Thursday, it will be sent to the state Senate and Assembly, where it is expected to be taken up later this month. If passed by both chambers, the budget heads to Evers, who has partial veto power, which he used in 2019 to make more than 70 partial vetoes, including one to boost K-12 spending by $87 million. A finalized budget is due by July 1.
Lawsuit dropped
The committee on Thursday unanimously approved Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s request to join a multistate dismissal agreement to drop a lawsuit challenging a rule created by President Donald Trump’s administration that bars taxpayer-funded clinics from referring patients for abortions.
Wisconsin, along with 20 other Democratic-led states, sued the Trump administration in 2019 after it created a rule preventing clinic providers that receive Title X funding from referring a patient for an abortion, even if the patient requests it. The rule also mandates that every pregnant patient receive a referral for prenatal care.
However, states chose to drop the lawsuit after President Joe Biden’s administration said earlier in April it would eliminate the rule by the end of the year.
Laws passed by Republicans in 2018 - after Kaul was elected but before he took office – require the state attorney general to get approval from the state budget committee before settling or dismissing lawsuits.
This story will be updated.