Republicans unveil plan for more than $3 billion in tax cuts

GOP lawmakers pledged to include some form of tax cut early in the budget process. That plan was dramatically boosted following new projections released earlier this month that estimate the state will take in $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, pushed to use those funds on K-12 education and other state programs.

Committee member Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, took aim at Republicans for using the unprecedented surplus on tax cuts, rather than spending more on long-term needs like education, infrastructure or health care.

"The GOP tax cut is eating our seed corn," Johnson said. "It's blowing the biggest opportunity that we have — our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our state, in our kids and in their precious futures."

The GOP proposal also would include adding more funding to the state's budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, bringing the fund to more than $2 billion.

"That will make sure that we have money in our savings account that, whatever pandemic or recession comes in the future, we’re ready to meet that," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said.