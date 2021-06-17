Republicans unveil plan for $3.4 billion in tax cuts

With an unprecedented surplus projected, Legislative Republicans on Thursday unveiled plans for an estimated $3.4 billion in tax cuts.

Full details regarding the GOP proposal were not immediately available, but Republican leaders said the plan would include cuts to income and sales taxes, as well as an elimination of the personal property tax, which applies to businesses.

Speaking with reporters before Thursday's budget meeting, GOP leaders said the cuts would result in a $1,200 annual savings for a typical family. The GOP-led committee will vote on the proposal Thursday.

Republicans pledged to include some form of tax cut early in the budget process. That plan was dramatically boosted following new projections released earlier this month that estimate the state will take in $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Tony Evers, pushed to use those funds on K-12 education and other state programs.

The GOP proposal also would include adding more funding to the state's budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, bringing the fund to more than $2 billion.

This story will be updated.

