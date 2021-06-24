Republicans to vote next week on $87.5 billion GOP-authored budget

"There’s always important changes that are made and so I’m reluctant to say whether I’m going to sign it or veto it or veto parts of it," Evers said. "That decision making frankly takes a lot of time. We have to have the exact language in order to figure that out but clearly I’m not excited about what they’ve done for several areas. I’d say our education system in particular is pretty weak."

All told, the Republican biennial budget spends $87.5 billion in total, $37.3 billion of that in taxpayer money. Evers' plan would spend $91.2 billion, with $38.6 billion of that from state taxpayers, according to a Thursday report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said last week the GOP-authored budget makes the most of the state's unprecedented surplus, while also taking into account billions in federal stimulus funds, to provide more than $3 billion in tax cuts, including plans to eliminate the state's more than 170-year-old personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment.