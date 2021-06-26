Republicans to gather for annual convention with one foot in 2020, another in 2022

“The legacy of Donald Trump, the positive policy victories, are going to be foundational, but the people you’re going to see on the ballot are not going to be pushed through the lens of ‘are they Donald Trump,’” Kleefisch said. “They will be judged as individuals.”

Even so, most Republicans credit Trump with infusing new energy into the party, and say they would welcome him to campaign for Republicans in Wisconsin next year, even though doing so may further alienate voters in the Milwaukee suburbs and elsewhere.

As Republicans attempt to sort out how to move beyond the Trump years, many think the party can embrace Trump’s legacy and even campaign assistance, while also picking up more of the voters whom he alienated.

If anyone can do that, many strategists say it would be Kleefisch, who herself is a suburban mother from southeastern Wisconsin.

“I think you can unite (Republicans) pretty easily around two things: in opposition to Governor Evers, and in support of someone who both parts feel very comfortable with, and I think that’s Rebecca Kleefisch,” said former GOP Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen.

Vos said the party in the gubernatorial race won’t need to worry about a candidate’s style turning off voters.