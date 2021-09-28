Republicans take up resolution to retain core of Wisconsin's existing political maps

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday plan to endorse using Wisconsin’s current political maps as the basis for new maps over the next decade, angering Democrats and others who say it would allow Wisconsin’s gerrymandered maps to persist.

Even so, Gov. Tony Evers told reporters Tuesday morning it's unlikely he would sign into law any maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature that are based on the current ones, as the resolution before the Assembly and Senate says is the GOP’s intention.

Wisconsin’s current political maps are regarded by some to be among the most gerrymandered in the nation. In 2011, Republicans, with full control of state government, were able to draw maps that delivered significant Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly for most of the past decade. Republicans, however, contend that their maps stem from the fact that Democrats are increasingly concentrated in urban areas while Republicans are more evenly distributed geographically.

At a news conference Tuesday kicking off the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Evers said he was "unlikely" to sign onto any maps that build on the current ones.

"The current maps are inadequate and to base on our decision-making on that inadequacy would not be doing the people’s work," he said.