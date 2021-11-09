Republicans take aim at WEC administrator over Audit Bureau's election report

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe on Tuesday said there are a handful of errors that will need to be corrected in the Legislative Audit Bureau's report on the 2020 election.

Testifying before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Wolfe, who was speaking on her behalf and not for the six-member bipartisan elections commission, said many of the inaccuracies in the report could have been addressed before it was released in late October had the Audit Bureau not made the unusual decision to publish the report without giving the agency or its staff a chance to respond.

"I do think that we should all want this to be an accurate record of the election," Wolfe said, adding later, "I think what we’re asking is how can we get those corrected being the choice was made to go in this direction?"

Several state Republicans have taken aim at Wolfe and the commission after allegations of a handful of potential voter fraud in a Racine County nursing home, as well as the nonpartisan Audit Bureau's report, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud or abuse in the state's 2020 election, but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for improvements to how elections are run.