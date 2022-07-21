Republicans strike down rule authorizing Wisconsin clerks to fix absentee ballot envelope errors

In the latest fight over voting procedures in Wisconsin, a powerful Republican-controlled committee on Wednesday struck down a recently created rule authorizing election clerks to correct or fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes before the ballots are accepted.

The committee’s decision created new confusion for local clerks as they process absentee ballots three weeks out from the Aug. 9 primary. Republicans say the decision means clerks cannot lawfully fill in the missing information, but a Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission noted the guidance that clerks may fill it in remains in place.

The move follows multiple efforts by the GOP Legislature this year to overhaul the elections system, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder. Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballot drop boxes were illegal. That action led to renewed calls from former President Donald Trump for the Legislature to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, something it cannot do.

Republicans said the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s emergency rule authorizing clerks to correct ballot envelopes, which took effect last week, conflicts with state law. But Democrats on the GOP-controlled committee that struck down the rule called the action a form of voter suppression. The committee voted 6-4 to suspend the rule, along party lines.

“Not satisfied with trying to undermine faith in elections via baseless claims of voter fraud, Wisconsin Republicans are now actively trying to throw out valid ballots,” Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, said in a statement.

The commission originally issued nonbinding guidance allowing clerks to fill in or correct address deficiencies on absentee certificate envelopes in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address information on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

This January, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee told the elections commission to withdraw that guidance or resubmit it as an administrative rule.

The majority of the bipartisan Elections Commission then voted in favor of using the existing guidance as the basis for an emergency rule stipulating what errors clerks can fix on the certificates.

But the Elections Commission “does not have the authority” to codify that guidance in a formal rule, according to a letter sent to the rules committee last week by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostberg; and Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva.

The rule, the Republicans said, conflicts with state law stating, “If a certificate is missing the address of a witness, the ballot may not be counted.”

The law doesn’t say what constitutes an address for the purpose of voting absentee, and it’s unclear from state law alone whether a ballot missing a ZIP code or state, for example, would be automatically disqualified.

At the committee hearing Wednesday, co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said under state law clerks must either send any ballot with errors back to the voter so the witness can correct it or set it aside and not count it.

The commission rule the committee struck down on Wednesday required clerks to either fix absentee ballot certificate envelope mistakes themselves or attempt to contact the voter so the voter could correct the deficiencies or provide clerks with the information needed to make the certificate complete. Under the rule, the voter also had the option to request a new ballot.

2016 guidance

The commission guidance issued in 2016, however, didn’t set forth a requirement for the clerk. Instead, it said the clerk “should attempt to resolve any missing witness address information prior to Election Day if possible,” clarifying it could be done through personal knowledge, voter registration information or calling the voter or witness.

“WEC is trying to define ... what can be done with the clerk,” Nass said. “You can’t do that; it’s in the statute.”

Nass and other Republicans said it’s the Legislature’s job to set such policies, not the commission’s.

Arguing that the commission’s rule instead was solving a problem, Hebl said the committee’s actions Wednesday was “absolute absurdity.”

When the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules suspends a rule, the rule is temporarily waived and can’t be enforced by the agency, Wisconsin Legislative Council senior staff attorney Margit Kelley said. But because the suspension is temporary, the Legislature must approve and the governor must sign legislation supporting the suspension. If that effort fails, the rules committee can suspend the rule again.

Ann Jacobs, a Democratic member of the Elections Commission, noted Wednesday the rule that was struck down went into effect last week, but added “clerks CAN still fill in missing witness address info per WEC guidance issued in 2016.”

‘Pettiest’ approach

The matter will likely have to be resolved in court. The Waukesha County Republican Party has asked a judge to declare that clerks and election officials cannot fix errors on absentee ballot certificates.

“To prohibit this (rule), as the Republican leaders of the Legislature have asked you to do, would be to disenfranchise a voter for the pettiest of reasons: because the voter’s witness has failed to completely fill out their address on the absentee ballot return envelope,” Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said Wednesday.

But Lucas Vebber, deputy counsel for the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said the law is clear, and that the committee’s action “affirms that state law provides clerks with two options when a ballot has missing information: return the ballot to the elector to correct, or don’t count the ballot.”

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. At the time, clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.