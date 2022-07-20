Republicans strike down rule authorizing clerks to fix absentee ballot envelope errors

In the latest fight over voting procedures in Wisconsin, a powerful Republican-controlled committee on Wednesday struck down a recently created rule authorizing election clerks to correct absentee ballot envelope deficiencies.

The latest move, made less than three weeks until the Aug. 9 primary election, came after the GOP Legislature this year passed multiple bills intending to overhaul the elections system, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder. Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballot drop boxes were illegal. That action led to renewed calls from former President Donald Trump for the Legislature to overturn the state's 2020 election results despite it being legally impossible.

Republicans said the Wisconsin Elections Commission's emergency rule authorizing clerks to correct ballot envelopes, which took effect last week, clashed with state law. But Democrats on the GOP-controlled committee that struck down the rule called that action a form of voter suppression. The committee voted 6-4 to suspend the rule, along party lines.

“Not satisfied with trying to undermine faith in elections via baseless claims of voter fraud, Wisconsin Republicans are now actively trying to throw out valid ballots," Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The commission originally issued non-binding guidance allowing clerks to fill in or correct address deficiencies on absentee certificate envelopes in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate attached to absentee ballot envelopes for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address information on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in the missing or incorrect pieces.

This January, the Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee told the elections commission to withdraw that guidance or repackage it as an administrative rule.

The majority of the bipartisan elections commission then voted in favor of using the existing guidance as the basis for an emergency rule stipulating what errors clerks can fix on absentee ballot certificates, which are typically the envelopes containing the ballots. The commission left the guidance in place in addition to codifying it as a rule.

The WEC "does not have the authority" to codify the guidance, according to a letter Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostberg, and Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, sent to the rules committee last Friday.

The rule, the Republicans said in the letter, clashes with state law stating, “If a certificate is missing the address of a witness, the ballot may not be counted.”

At the committee hearing Wednesday, co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said under state law clerks must either send ballots with errors back to the voter so the witness can correct it or set it aside and not count it.

"WEC is trying to define ... what can be done with the clerk," he said. "You can't do that."

Nass and other Republicans said it's the Legislature's job to set such policies, not the elections commission's.

Arguing that the elections commission's rule instead was solving a problem, Hebl said the committee's actions Wednesday was "absolute absurdity."

When the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules suspends a rule, the rule is temporarily suspended and can't be enforced by the agency, Wisconsin Legislative Council senior staff attorney Margit Kelley said. But because the suspension is temporary, the Legislature must approve and the governor must enact a bill to support the suspension. If that effort fails, the rules committee can suspend the rule again.

While the elections commission's guidance allowing clerks to fix ballots still stands, the Waukesha County Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the commission, asking the Waukesha County Circuit Court court to declare that clerks and election officials cannot fix errors on absentee ballot certificates.

"To prohibit this (rule), as the Republican leaders of the Legislature have asked you to do, would be to disenfranchise a voter for the pettiest of reasons: because the voter’s witness has failed to completely fill out their address on the absentee ballot return envelope," Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said Wednesday.

"JCRAR’s action affirms that state law provides clerks with two options when a ballot has missing information: return the ballot to the elector to correct, or don’t count the ballot," said conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty deputy counsel Lucas Vebber, who said the rule conflicted with state law.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. At the time, clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.