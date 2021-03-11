Republicans seek to curb Evers' COVID powers, give Legislature oversight of federal funds

A spokesman for LeMahieu said the legislation is expected to receive votes in the Senate and Assembly next week when both chambers are on the floor. The Assembly is looking at convening on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary calendars.

Separately, Republican Sen. Eric Wimberger and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo this week introduced two bills that would limit a governors use of emergency powers. Specifically, it would require any business regulation or action related to an emergency be applied to all businesses, language that gets at the "essential" and "nonessential" designations officials assigned to operations last spring.

It would also effectively ban stay-at-home orders and stipulate that no public officials or agencies are allowed to exercise emergency powers exceeding that of the governor unless expressly allowed under statute.

Beyond that, health officials would need to petition a court in order to isolate or quarantine an individual with a communicable disease, a similar process under current law used to isolate those who have or are expected to have tuberculosis.