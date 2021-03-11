Republicans seek to curb Evers' COVID powers, give Legislature oversight of federal funds

Legislative Republicans are floating a number of provisions aiming to limit Gov. Tony Evers' pandemic powers and give lawmakers more oversight of public health emergency declarations and the distribution of federal COVID-19 funds.
Unveiled in the last week, the legislation targets issues that have vexed GOP legislators since COVID's onset last year, including Evers' ability to largely unilaterally spend federal money as he sees fit, his repeated issuance of emergency notices stemming from the crisis and more.
The bills, if they clear the Republican-controlled Legislature, will likely face pushback from Evers, who has dismissed attempts from GOP lawmakers to give themselves a say over how relief aid is spent, as well as the Legislature's effort to strike down his mask mandate and underlying public health order.
One of the bills, from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, would give the powerful Joint Finance Committee the ability to review Evers' plan for spending federal COVID dollars.
That move, introduced last week Friday, received a public hearing Wednesday in the hours after the House passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, of which Wisconsin is expected to receive some $5.5 billion, per early estimates.
"More money is flowing into the state than was increased in our last budget," said LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. "So we feel it's important to have legislative input into the process to give our say, to represent our areas of the state, our constituents, and give that oversight."
Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback slammed the effort last week in a tweet, which referenced Vos' commitment to starting from base budget when working through the two-year spending proposal in the months to come.
"Real rich to suggest Republicans want 'Wisconsinites to have a say' when just this week you vowed to gut the governor's [budget] that includes a slate of priorities that an overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support," she wrote.
A spokesman for LeMahieu said the legislation is expected to receive votes in the Senate and Assembly next week when both chambers are on the floor. The Assembly is looking at convening on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary calendars.
Separately, Republican Sen. Eric Wimberger and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo this week introduced two bills that would limit a governors use of emergency powers. Specifically, it would require any business regulation or action related to an emergency be applied to all businesses, language that gets at the "essential" and "nonessential" designations officials assigned to operations last spring.
It would also effectively ban stay-at-home orders and stipulate that no public officials or agencies are allowed to exercise emergency powers exceeding that of the governor unless expressly allowed under statute.
Beyond that, health officials would need to petition a court in order to isolate or quarantine an individual with a communicable disease, a similar process under current law used to isolate those who have or are expected to have tuberculosis.
The other bill would curb a governor's ability to declare a state of emergency. It would only allow governors to issue such an order if it's signed by at least two legislative leaders, and require a special session be convened immediately after its release for legislative consideration of the declaration and related emergency orders, which could only last 30 days. It would also specifically prohibit governors from issuing successive emergency declarations tied to the same crisis or event.
Republicans have alleged that practice is illegal without legislative approval. Under state law, such orders are in effect for 60 days, under state law, and may be extended by the Legislature. But Evers has repeatedly said the pandemic has evolved over the the last several months, necessitating additional public health declarations.
The issue is still awaiting action from the state Supreme Court. Republicans last month voted to end Evers' statewide mask mandate and underlying public health declaration, but the Democratic governor quickly reissued them, and lawmakers haven't acted to revoke the updated one, which is in effect until March 20.