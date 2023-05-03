Paid family leave, marijuana legalization and Medicaid expansion were some of the more than 500 items stripped from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed two-year spending plan by Republicans on the first day of budget deliberations Tuesday.
With a single vote, the GOP-led budget committee removed the items from the nearly $104 billion proposal Evers unveiled in February. As they have done with Evers’ previous two budgets, GOP lawmakers — who hold strong majorities in the state Assembly and Senate — plan to build their own two-year spending plan to send back to the governor before the end of June.
“We’re removing policy from this budget,” Joint Committee on Finance co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, told reporters Tuesday. “This budget is going to be about numbers, not policy.”
The committee voted 12-4 to remove the items, with all Democratic members opposed.
“These aren’t fringe ideas, controversial concepts or Republican or Democratic — they’re about doing the right thing,” Evers tweeted Tuesday. “With a historic surplus comes historic responsibility, and today, when we can afford to do more, this vote is foolish and a wasted opportunity.”
As governor, Evers holds partial veto power that he’s used in previous budgets to make alterations to the final document before signing it. He used that authority to make dozens of changes, even managing to work in an increase to education spending, in the 2019-21 budget.
Lawmakers enter the budget process with a historic $7 billion projected surplus. Republicans have largely pledged to put a good portion of the surplus toward tax cuts that move the state closer to a flat income tax. Evers’ proposal to cut income taxes by 10% for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less was one of the items removed from the budget Tuesday.
Democratic members of the committee blasted the removal of items that have been supported by the majority of Wisconsinites, including Medicaid expansion, expanded background checks for firearm purchases and marijuana legalization.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said the vote “to strip the governor’s budget back to base without a shadow of a doubt removes the very things our constituents asked for.”
One item Republicans removed from Evers’ budget is the governor’s call for the creation of a paid family and medical leave program that would provide eligible public- and private-sector workers with 12 weeks of paid leave beginning in 2025.
The program, which would be launched using about $243 million in state funds, would be designed to become self-sustaining by 2026 because it would be funded through payroll contributions from employers and employees.
The committee also stripped out Evers’ proposals to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana. Assembly Republicans told The Associated Press that they plan to introduce a limited medical marijuana program this session.
The committee also eliminated provisions authorizing $270 million for additional mental health workers in schools. Evers proposed increasing the number of mental health providers in schools after the state Office of Children’s Mental Health found Wisconsin youth feeling increasingly sad and hopeless, though half of them received no treatment.
Republicans for months have said Evers was unlikely to get as much spending on mental health as he proposed, though they have said they want to address the issue. They’ve introduced legislation to permit family therapists to work in schools, provide loan forgiveness for school psychologists and allow schools to bill for more services.
Another Evers proposal Republicans removed from the budget is spending $290 million to repair the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Evers’ plan was “dead” in March, though he added that Republicans plan to release their own proposal to extend the team’s lease in Wisconsin.
