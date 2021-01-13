Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers call for special session to modernize state unemployment system

During his two years in office the Democratic governor has called the Legislature into a variety of special sessions on his policy goals, but such requests have been largely ignored by Republicans who control the Legislature.

Evers' latest proposal would appropriate more than $5.3 million to allow the state Department of Workforce Development to begin modernizing the unemployment system immediately, rather than wait for spending approval in the upcoming 2021-23 budget session.

An agency budget request filed by DWD in September lists replacing the state’s system, which uses the 60-year-old COBOL computing language, but did not include a specific funding request.

Evers said full modernization of the state's decades-old unemployment system would cost roughly $90 million over 10 years.

“We know that replacing this system will take years — that’s why it should’ve been done sooner, but it’s also why we now have not another moment to waste," Evers said during his State of the State address. "No politics, no posturing, send me the bill and let’s just get it done.”

Part of Evers' proposal would spend $481,700 on a request for proposal process to hire consultants and choose a vendor to implement a modernization strategy.