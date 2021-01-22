Republicans push to end Wisconsin's mask mandate

The mandate was first issued July 30, and has been reissued three times since, drawing the ire of some Republicans and spurring legal challenges. But while GOP lawmakers had the power to convene at any time to knock it down, they declined to do so in the months leading up to and following the November election.

Led by Sens. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, and Steve Nass, a Whitewater Republican who has long called for the striking down of Evers' health orders, the joint resolution would terminate the public health emergency declaration and subsequent mask order, a step that the language says would "protect the integrity of the legislative powers authorized under the Wisconsin Constitution."

“The time has come for the Wisconsin Legislature to stand up for civil liberties and put an end to the excessive actions of Governor Evers to control the people of this state with unending Covid-19 emergency declarations," Nass said in a recent statement.