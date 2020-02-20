Republicans pull back bill that would have handed control of state farm siting rules to committee led by farm groups

Leaders in the Assembly and Senate say they will not take up a GOP-led bill that would have revamped the process for regulating new or expanding large farms by placing authority over future farm siting rule changes in the hands of a new committee with a majority consisting of farm interest groups.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the bill, which was introduced and fast-tracked in the waning days of the session, will not reach a vote before the Assembly adjourns Thursday and the Senate concludes its session next month. Both chambers had originally scheduled the bill for vote this week.
"I don't see it coming back at this point," Fitzgerald told reporters Thursday.
Vos told reporters he supports the concept of the bill, but added it likely needs more time.
Bill co-author Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said in an email a stakeholder raised an issue with the bill and the requested change would have affected local control and created "imbalance in this legislation."
"Our original proposal was a good bill that gave farmers certainty and predictability while maintaining local control," Marklein said in the email. "This was my goal from the beginning of the process."
The bill followed criticism by agricultural groups that previous Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection committees tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the state’s farm-siting rules failed to include enough input from farmers.
Opposition to proposed farm-siting rules — which included setbacks from property lines; management plans; odor, nutrient and runoff management; and manure storage facilities — reached a boiling point last year and played a role in the firing of state agriculture secretary Brad Pfaff by Senate Republicans. The proposed rules were ultimately tabled.
Under the bill, changes to existing farm-siting rules would be considered and recommended to DATCP by a nine-member board. Five of those members would represent farm organizations.
The bill also would have eliminated a current state rule that requires DATCP to review the state’s now 14-year-old livestock-facility siting rule every four years. Proposed updates to setbacks from property lines; management plans; odor, nutrient and runoff management; and manure storage facilities, have never been passed.
Currently, local governments that choose to permit factory farms have to enforce state rules, while also taking on the cost of farm-siting permit applications. Only about 8% of towns currently regulate factory farms.