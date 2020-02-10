Republicans provide some details on farm assistance bills, full cost still unknown

Assembly Republicans have provided additional details on their plan for a farm assistance package that they say is "bigger and bolder" than what was proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but the full cost of the bills remains unknown.
Speaking to reporters Monday, GOP lawmakers said the package of five bills would include an estimated $9 million in available sole proprietor health insurance deductions and a three-year targeted tax credit for the state's smallest farms, as well as amendments to two of the bills proposed earlier this year by Evers. Republicans also signaled a likely rejection of Evers' proposal to add staffing to state departments aimed at assisting farmers.
"We built on some of his proposals, but some of his proposals do take us in the wrong direction with simply just adding a bunch of government employees," Rep. Tyler August, R- Lake Geneva, said. "They need actual help, they don’t need more government bureaucrats."
The GOP proposal also would direct the University of Wisconsin-Madison to compile a report on best serving the state's farmers and conduct research on technology specific to agriculture.
The full cost of the package of bills was not available Monday.
Republicans first announced their plan last week to unveil an agriculture plan to eclipse the $8.5 million proposal earlier this year from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Facing a struggling agriculture industry, hundreds of Wisconsin farms shuttered last year.
Applicants to the Market Facilitation Program — federal farm aid — through Wisconsin Farm Service Agency offices received more than $432 million in aid between September 2018 and November 2019, according to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
More than 2,600 Wisconsin payment recipients received less than $1,000.
In his State of the State address last month, Evers unveiled a roughly $8.5 million package of eight bills aimed at addressing the state’s struggling agriculture industry.
Last week, Evers said he would be more than happy to consider a spending increase proposed by Republicans.
Evers' proposal includes a bill to create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports, aimed at increasing Wisconsin’s dairy exports.
Other bills would expand grant opportunities for small dairy processing plants, assist farmers seeking to expand or diversify their operations, establish five regional positions across the state to provide farmers with mental health support, and create 20 county-based positions with UW-Extension to provide farmers with free research and technical assistance.
Per Evers' request, the Republican-led Senate and Assembly opened special sessions on the package, but have not formally discussed the bills.
Republican leaders have said they will consider the bills, but some, including Vos, have expressed reluctance on those that would add positions to government departments.