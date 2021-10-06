Republicans propose 'transforming' Wisconsin unemployment system into reemployment program

"You’ll have folks who take jobs to make sure they don’t get financially punished, but it may not end up being the right fit for anyone," said Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Main Street Alliance, which represents small businesses across Wisconsin. "We should be improving the (unemployment) system, improving the tech, improving the way that it's implemented."

Another provision in the bill would require DWD to immediately promulgate rules requiring claimants to undergo drug testing in order to be eligible for benefits.

“We really feel that we need to help people that have substance abuse challenges and the only way to identify them is through drug testing so that is an important aspect of the bill," Petryk said.

The legislation also would require the governor to provide any employer with up to two $1,000 payments for each a long-term unemployment benefit recipient hired to cover costs associated with wages, training, benefits and other costs. The bill dictates that those funds would need to come from federal American Rescue Plan Act allocations made to the state.

A fiscal estimate for the bill was not available Wednesday, but Petryk said the required use of federal funds would sunset when ARPA dollars are exhausted or expire.

Changes underway