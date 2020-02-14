Republicans propose nearly $250 million income tax cut

Republican lawmakers plan to spend a projected increase in state tax revenue on a nearly $250 million personal income tax cut.
Assembly Republicans unveiled the plan Friday, which also includes a nearly $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. The plan does not call for any additional spending on education, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for last week.
The income tax cuts would result in an average tax reduction of $105 per filer in the 2020 tax year. The total revenue reduction would be nearly $250 million for 2020-21 and a little over $224 million for 2021-22, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
“Smart budgeting over the past 10 years is paying big dividends for our Wisconsin taxpayers," Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said, adding GOP lawmakers are hopeful Evers, who has final say over such legislation, approves the proposal.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in a statement signaled likely support for the proposal among Senate Republicans.
"I fully support the direction we’re headed with this plan," Fitzgerald said.
In a statement, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback criticized Republicans decision to reject Evers' request to spend surplus dollars on education funding paired with a tax cut.
“Unfortunately, Assembly Republicans made it clear today that they would rather break their promise to the people of our state than work together on funding our schools and reducing property taxes in Wisconsin," Cudaback said in a statement.
The statement does not address whether or not Evers would approve the proposed tax cut, should it reach his desk.
Friday's announcement comes one week after Evers called on legislators to invest about $250 million of the state’s extra tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.
Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate almost immediately signaled rejection of Evers' proposal to commit to two-thirds funding in statewide K-12 and spending on school-based mental health and special education aid. The spending also would have included $130 million aimed at lowering property taxes through the equalization aid formula — the state’s formula for funding public schools based on property values and number of students.
In addition to tax credits proposed by Republicans Friday, GOP-led legislation working through the Legislature would institute a three-year, $27 million annual tax credit for farmers.
Farmers would be able to apply the tax credit to up to 66% of property taxes on buildings “exclusively used for farming.” The credit would be capped at $7,500 and claimants would have to make at least $35,000 in annual farm income to be eligible for the credit.
Farmers already pay virtually nothing in income taxes because of an agriculture and manufacturing tax credit Republicans created in 2011.
Revenue projections by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau report the state is expected to close out the biennium with a general fund balance of about $620 million.
The state has run a deficit with each of its budgets for at least the past 30 years under generally accepted accounting principles. By law the state budget must be balanced, and the state has achieved that for decades by using a different accounting system.