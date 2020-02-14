Republicans propose nearly $250 million income tax cut

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Unfortunately, Assembly Republicans made it clear today that they would rather break their promise to the people of our state than work together on funding our schools and reducing property taxes in Wisconsin," Cudaback said in a statement.

The statement does not address whether or not Evers would approve the proposed tax cut, should it reach his desk.

Friday's announcement comes one week after Evers called on legislators to invest about $250 million of the state’s extra tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.

Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate almost immediately signaled rejection of Evers' proposal to commit to two-thirds funding in statewide K-12 and spending on school-based mental health and special education aid. The spending also would have included $130 million aimed at lowering property taxes through the equalization aid formula — the state’s formula for funding public schools based on property values and number of students.

In addition to tax credits proposed by Republicans Friday, GOP-led legislation working through the Legislature would institute a three-year, $27 million annual tax credit for farmers.