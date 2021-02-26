Republicans propose moving date of presidential primary, other changes

The next state Supreme Court race isn't until 2023, a year before the presidential primary, and no justice is up for re-election in 2024.

Another bill proposed by Stafsholt and Tauchen would allow municipalities to begin counting absentee ballots on the day before the election if they meet certain requirements. Under the bill, clerks still couldn't run a final tabulation report until when the canvass is complete or after the polls close on Election Day, whichever is later.

Election officials would be barred from sharing any information on the accumulating or final results of the count before the canvass is complete or before the polls close on Election Day, whichever is later.

Several municipalities dealing with a surge in absentee ballots didn't report their final presidential election results until the morning hours after Election Day in November because of the time it took to process them all. The extra time to process absentee ballots included in the bill could prevent such election night reporting delays in the future.

One other bill introduced by Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, would expand the jurisdiction district attorneys have over potential election violations.