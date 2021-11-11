Democrats split on commission's maps as GOP-drawn maps likely to head to Evers, who will veto

Proposed decennial political boundaries that have been praised as "fair maps" by Gov. Tony Evers came under fire by several Democratic lawmakers Thursday who said the proposal would diminish African American and Latino representation in the Legislature.
Assembly Republicans are poised to send GOP-drawn maps to Tony Evers, who has already promised to veto the boundaries. Those maps focus on maintaining the core of the existing district boundaries that Republicans drew in secret in 2011 and are regarded by some as among the most gerrymandered in the nation.
Ultimately, it's expected the state's next 10-year maps will be decided in court, with a GOP-backed lawsuit filed with the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court and a similar lawsuit brought by Democrats in federal court.
Maps drawn by the bipartisan People's Maps Commission created by Evers would narrow, but still maintain, Republican legislative and congressional delegation control. On Thursday, Republicans introduced the commission's maps as an amendment to force an up or down vote on the governor's proposal. The amendment failed 21-77, with 17 of the Assembly's 38 Democratic lawmakers joining Republicans in opposing the commission's maps.
Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, D-Milwaukee, blasted the commission's maps, which she described as "illegal and a perversion of justice that cannot stand."
In her first speech on the Assembly floor, Ortiz-Velez provided an emotional condemnation of the commission's maps, which she said fail to meet requirements laid out in the Voting Rights Act, which is intended to make sure minority voters can elect candidates of their choice and have representation.
"Everyone in our state deserves fair maps but no map is fair that violates the rights of others … and the people deserve that, a map that is fair to everyone," Ortiz-Velez said.
Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, said she was "not willing to vote for any map that dilutes and or erases African American and Hispanic representation."
Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, on Monday joined Republicans in voting against maps drawn by the commission. The state Senate voted 21-12 along party lines in favor of GOP-drawn maps.
Republicans have touted the proposed maps as an effort to align as closely as possible with existing boundaries that have helped Republicans hold majorities in the Legislature.
Under the GOP proposal, more than 138,000 voters would be relocated from odd-numbered Senate districts to even-numbered districts. With state senators serving staggered four-year terms, those voters would not be able to vote in a Senate election until 2024.
Under maps drawn by the governor's commission, more than 520,000 would have to wait until 2024 to vote in a Senate election.
Critics have described the Republican proposal as a power grab aimed at holding GOP majorities for the next 10 years. More than 100 people registered in opposition to the maps during a nearly 10-hour public hearing on the maps last month. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, were the only two people to speak in favor of the maps during the meeting.
County boards or residents in 56 of Wisconsin's 72 counties have supported resolutions or referendums in favor of independent, nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin.
The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The map-making process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.
Republicans often have downplayed concerns about the practice - known as "gerrymandering," after an early 19th century political cartoon - saying the GOP's success is the result of strong candidates and Democrats being clustered in cities.
According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the proposed GOP-drawn maps would see six incumbent Republicans in the 99-member Assembly facing off in newly drawn districts.
Reps. Joe Sanfelippo and Mike Kuglitsch, both of New Berlin, would compete in the new 15th District; Ken Skowronski, of Franklin, and Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego, would both run in the new 82nd District; and Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, and Warren Petryk, of the town of Washington, would face off in the new 93rd District.
Sexual assault evidence bills
The Assembly also is scheduled to vote on a pair of bipartisan bills that would create protocols for collecting and tracking sexual assault evidence kits, which both passed the Senate back in March.
One bill would require health professionals to alert police within 72 hours after a sexual assault kit has been collected. Police would have to send the kits to the state crime lab within 14 days.
The second bill would require the state Department of Justice to create a database for victims to track the status of their kits.