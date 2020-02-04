Republicans plan to unveil "big and bold" package of bills to address state farm crisis

In response to Gov. Tony Evers package of farm assistance bills unveiled last month, Assembly Republicans say they plan to roll out their own collection of bills — that would come with a much bigger price tag — aimed at assisting Wisconsin's ailing agriculture industry.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the hope is for lawmakers to take up a combination of new agriculture bills, legislation already in the works and some of the eight bills proposed last month by Evers. Vos said the plan is to address the bills before the Assembly's likely adjournment later this month.

Republican lawmakers were vague on some of the specific details in the bills, which Vos said will be unveiled later this week, but he said the overall state investment will be "significantly bigger" than the $8.5 million package of bills proposed by Evers last month in his State of the State address.

“We would probably like to do something that is bigger and bolder than what he first proposed," Vos said. "It would probably cost more money than the $8.5 million because while that is something that is definitely helpful to farmers, it is probably too small an effort to make a substantial difference”