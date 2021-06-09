Republicans pass legislation to add requirements for absentee voting, limit drop boxes

The Trump campaign alleged that an explosion of such ballots last year suggested many of those voters were just using it as an excuse not to provide a photo ID. The Wisconsin Supreme Court found those claims lacked evidence.

The newly revised bill, which passed the Senate 18-14, would allow a voter to apply for indefinitely confined status using a form created by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but would then have to annually apply for absentee ballots to be sent automatically for the year, which would require a photo ID. Without a photo ID, such a voter would need to have his or her indefinitely confined status witnessed by an adult citizen.

The bill would also allow direct municipal clerks to remove voters from the indefinitely confined list if the voter tells them they are no longer confined; if the voter doesn't return an absentee ballot and does not reapply for indefinitely confined status; or if the clerk has reliable information the voter is no longer indefinitely confined.

The bill would also clarify that a public health emergency such as a pandemic doesn't qualify a person as indefinitely confined, and would also make it a Class I felony to provide false information in order to qualify as indefinitely confined.

"As much as possible, voting at the polls and voting by absentee ballot should follow the same process with the same rules," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, the bill's author. "You show your voter ID, you receive your ballot, and you cast your vote."

Democrats, however, said there was a mismatch between the stated and actual intent of the legislation.

"We hear the words 'trying to be fair,' 'trying to create consistency,' when it seems like in fact we're creating confusion, confusion not only for this body, but for the voters," said Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire. "It feels very much like that's the intent: confusion, chaos, why should people even bother?"

The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition came strongly against the proposed changes to Wisconsin's indefinitely confined voter laws, saying the measure would make it more difficult to vote and take away autonomy from voters with disabilities, some of whom may struggle with getting access to technology or transportation. A survey the organization conducted of more than 300 people with disabilities showed 85% said they would have difficulty voting if they had to provide ID for indefinitely confined status.

"These bills are not ready for prime time," said Barbara Beckert, a Disability Rights Wisconsin spokesperson.

Other absentee voting changes

Under the proposed legislation, most other absentee voters not claiming indefinitely confined status would no longer have the option to automatically request absentee ballots all at once for the year's elections.

Rather, the bill would require voters to submit a separate application for each primary and corresponding election for which the voter wants to receive an automatic ballot in that year.

The bill would also eliminate the measure under current law that exempts voters from having to provide a photo ID each time they request an absentee ballot if they've provided a photo ID to vote absentee in a previous election.

It would also prohibit governmental organizations, such as the Wisconsin Elections Commission or municipal or county board of election commissioners, from sending out mass absentee ballot applications unless the voter applies for a ballot. The measure would have prohibited the WEC from sending out more than 2.7 millions absentee ballot applications and other vote-by-mail information ahead of the November election.

It would, however, allow candidates political parties and other similar organizations to send out such applications if they include the return address of the correct municipal clerk.