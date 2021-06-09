 Skip to main content
Republicans pass legislation to add requirements for absentee voting, limit drop boxes
Republicans pass legislation to add requirements for absentee voting, limit drop boxes

In a move reflecting a continued fixation with November's presidential election, Senate Republicans on Wednesday passed legislation that would place limits on absentee ballot drop boxes, require disabled people voting absentee to provide photo IDs and impose more steps for others to vote by mail. 

Meanwhile, Senate and Assembly Republicans also passed legislation that would eliminate the state's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week.

GOP lawmakers said their election bills would help build trust in elections, but were panned by Democrats and many other organizations, including disability rights advocates. Some of the measures failed to get full Republican support, notably the Senate elections committee chairperson, Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who previously said her Republican colleagues were pushing her to prematurely advance the legislation. 

Senate Republican leaders scheduled the legislation for a vote on Wednesday despite the fact that Bernier's own Republican-controlled committee voted against some of the bills, which lawmakers later consolidated for a floor vote. 

The bills would also create new guidelines for election assistants who help long term care facility residents vote in the case that access to their facility is restricted, such as in a pandemic, as well as limit mass absentee ballot applications. Another measure would severely limit the ability of municipalities to accept private grant money to assist with elections, a response to Republican concerns over election grants and other involvement of a Mark Zuckerberg-funded organization in Wisconsin's presidential contest. 

The bills are are nearly guaranteed to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. 

Democrats slammed the legislation as solutions in search of problems and contributing to an environment of misinformation and paranoia about the presidential election. Republicans pushed back against the notion that they are helping to push former President Donald Trump's "big lie," a reference to his false accusations of widespread voter fraud, but nonetheless said there were "irregularities" in last November's presidential contest. 

Other GOP lawmakers defended the bills as bringing uniformity and standards to election processes, and addressing concerns about voter integrity, specifically indefinitely confined voters, who some Democratic municipal clerks in April 2020 falsely claimed could be used during a public health emergency to evade photo ID requirements to vote. 

Indefinitely confined voting changes 

Senate Republicans scrapped their original plan to pass a measure that would require anyone under age 65 claiming indefinitely confined status to fill out a statement under oath with a medical professional’s sign-off, instead ushering through less stringent new rules for indefinitely confined voters that would nonetheless require such voters to provide a photo ID 

Current law allows those who are indefinitely unable to vote in person due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability an exemption from having to provide a photo ID to vote absentee and to receive such ballots automatically. 

The Trump campaign alleged that an explosion of such ballots last year suggested many of those voters were just using it as an excuse not to provide a photo ID. The Wisconsin Supreme Court found those claims lacked evidence.

The newly revised bill, which passed the Senate 18-14, would allow a voter to apply for indefinitely confined status using a form created by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but would then have to annually apply for absentee ballots to be sent automatically for the year, which would require a photo ID. Without a photo ID, such a voter would need to have his or her indefinitely confined status witnessed by an adult citizen. 

The bill would also allow direct municipal clerks to remove voters from the indefinitely confined list if the voter tells them they are no longer confined; if the voter doesn't return an absentee ballot and does not reapply for indefinitely confined status; or if the clerk has reliable information the voter is no longer indefinitely confined. 

The bill would also clarify that a public health emergency such as a pandemic doesn't qualify a person as indefinitely confined, and would also make it a Class I felony to provide false information in order to qualify as indefinitely confined. 

"As much as possible, voting at the polls and voting by absentee ballot should follow the same process with the same rules," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, the bill's author. "You show your voter ID, you receive your ballot, and you cast your vote." 

Democrats, however, said there was a mismatch between the stated and actual intent of the legislation. 

"We hear the words 'trying to be fair,' 'trying to create consistency,' when it seems like in fact we're creating confusion, confusion not only for this body, but for the voters," said Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire. "It feels very much like that's the intent: confusion, chaos, why should people even bother?"

The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition came strongly against the proposed changes to Wisconsin's indefinitely confined voter laws, saying the measure would make it more difficult to vote and take away autonomy from voters with disabilities, some of whom may struggle with getting access to technology or transportation. A survey the organization conducted of more than 300 people with disabilities showed 85% said they would have difficulty voting if they had to provide ID for indefinitely confined status. 

"These bills are not ready for prime time," said Barbara Beckert, a Disability Rights Wisconsin spokesperson. 

Other absentee voting changes 

Under the proposed legislation, most other absentee voters not claiming indefinitely confined status would no longer have the option to automatically request absentee ballots all at once for the year's elections. 

Rather, the bill would require voters to submit a separate application for each primary and corresponding election for which the voter wants to receive an automatic ballot in that year. 

The bill would also eliminate the measure under current law that exempts voters from having to provide a photo ID each time they request an absentee ballot if they've provided a photo ID to vote absentee in a previous election. 

It would also prohibit governmental organizations, such as the Wisconsin Elections Commission or municipal or county board of election commissioners, from sending out mass absentee ballot applications unless the voter applies for a ballot. The measure would have prohibited the WEC from sending out more than 2.7 millions absentee ballot applications and other vote-by-mail information ahead of the November election. 

It would, however, allow candidates political parties and other similar organizations to send out such applications if they include the return address of the correct municipal clerk. 

