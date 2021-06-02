Republicans on state budget committee reject $15 million for unemployment system

K-12 spending

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, committee co-chairs Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said there are no changes planned to the GOP budget following comments made earlier this week by Evers that he might veto the entire proposal.

“Nothing really changes from last week,” Born said.

Evers on Tuesday said he was keeping a full veto of the GOP-authored budget on the table if Republicans don’t allocate enough education funding to qualify for federal stimulus dollars.

The $128 million in K-12 funding in the GOP budget proposal isn’t enough to qualify for the full $1.5 billion in education funds in the latest stimulus package. In order to qualify, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates the state would need to increase the funding from the current budget by at least $387 million over the next two years.

Republicans last week also allocated $350 million in their budget to the state’s rainy day fund that could be directed toward education spending, but there’s no guarantee those funds would go to that use. Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said simply putting that money aside won’t help qualify the state for federal education funds if it’s not directed toward K-12 education.

