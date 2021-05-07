 Skip to main content
Republicans move to reinstate work search requirement
Republicans move to reinstate work search requirement

Republicans are moving to reinstate a requirement that unemployed people in Wisconsin search for work in order to qualify for benefits while they don't have a job.

On July 8, 2020, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) joined his colleagues Rep. Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) and Rep. Plumer (R-Lodi) in announcing a way to help the more than 100-thousand unemployed workers who have been waiting for months to have their claim adjudicated by the Evers administration.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Friday he would support an effort to reinstate the requirement that was suspended by state officials last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs the Legislature's committee that has the power to reinstate the rule, said he wants to put it back in place by the end of the month.

The rule is currently slated to be reinstated in July.

"We need every able-bodied person to re-enter Wisconsin's workforce to rebuild our economy," Nass said in a statement. He accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of "ignoring the critical shortage of workers impacting almost every sector of the state's economy."

Vos supports the move.

"With the pandemic under control we need to get people back into the workforce so Wisconsin's economy can continue to recover," Vos said.

Unemployed people will have to perform four work-search activities each week in order to obtain their benefits once the rule is reinstated.

Workers Wanted: Wisconsin's Looming Crisis

Wisconsin is expected to need 45,000 workers in seven years but it simply lacks the people to fill them. Even now, employers complain they can't fill high-need jobs — many of them low-income but some in nursing, IT and the sciences that pay better than the state median. 

Our Workers Wanted series explores the causes and implications of this looming workforce crisis.

Wisconsin's schools seek to shorten the workforce pipeline
Local Government
Wisconsin's schools seek to shorten the workforce pipeline

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Employers seeking more qualified workers are encouraging more career-based learning opportunities in schools.

State makes progress on some workforce goals, deems others 'unreachable'
Local Government
State makes progress on some workforce goals, deems others 'unreachable'

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Gov. Scott Walker has shifted the state's focus from job creation to workforce development, but critics say the focus is still on the needs of businesses, rather than of workers.

Eau Claire software company helps create 'a place full of opportunities'
Local Government
Eau Claire software company helps create 'a place full of opportunities'

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
At Jamf Software in Eau Claire, creating a welcoming environment for employees extends into the community.

To attract people, Wisconsin looks to transcend its cheesy reputation
Local Government
To attract people, Wisconsin looks to transcend its cheesy reputation

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
To attract more residents, Wisconsin is seeking to bolster its image as a place where innovation happens.

Facing a worker shortage, more employers turning to robots
Business News
Facing a worker shortage, more employers turning to robots

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
As automation increases, manual labor jobs are going away, and the new jobs that replace them require more education.

Aging population presents double challenge in health care
Local News
Aging population presents double challenge in health care

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 5 min to read

As older Americans who consume more health care grow in number, the demand for health care workers is growing.

Wisconsin businesses grapple with a growing worker shortage
Business News
Wisconsin businesses grapple with a growing worker shortage

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 10 min to read

With unemployment near a record low and more baby boomers retiring, Wisconsin faces a looming worker crisis.

Amid worker shortage, where will Foxconn find 13,000 employees?
Business News
Amid worker shortage, where will Foxconn find 13,000 employees?

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
As Wisconsin employers scramble to find both skilled and unskilled workers, many are wondering how Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will be able fill the 13,000 jobs it has promised for a new electronics factory in southeastern Wisconsin.

Green County cheese maker deals with employee churn
Business News
Green County cheese maker deals with employee churn

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Monroe-based Klondike Cheese has raised its starting pay from $10 to $13 an hour, but still can't keep employees.

Beaver Dam grocery store owner takes hiring into his own hands
Business News
Beaver Dam grocery store owner takes hiring into his own hands

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Brett Rechek has handed out his card to restaurant servers because good employees are harder to find.

