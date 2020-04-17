Republicans may challenge stay-at-home order before Wisconsin Supreme Court

"Republicans think the pandemic is serious. We know that it's real," Vos said. What's missing from Evers is an appreciation for how the economy is "starving," he said.

Evers insisted he's taking action in line with what health officials say is the best course to slow the spread of the virus and it would not help the economy to reopen before it is safe to do so. As of Friday, there were 205 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin and more than 4,000 confirmed cases. Health officials have said they think the curve is flattening in Wisconsin, but it could rise without continued mitigation efforts.

Vos on Friday encouraged people to attend a rally scheduled for April 24 at the state Capitol to urge Evers to reopen the state. Before Evers extended the stay-at-home order on Thursday, about 700 people said on Facebook they planned to attend. As of Friday evening that had more than tripled to 2,700, with 11,000 saying they were interested.

There have been similar rallies in other states.

"My personal goal of the rally is to start bringing people together that have common goals in mind, which is to get rid of the stay at home order," said Madison Elmer, one of the organizers. "Lots of us want to demand Gov. Evers and DHS come up with a plan for ending this. There is no plan in place. He's not reassuring us this is going to end."

Republicans are also threatening to curb powers of the state health department and fire Palm, who has largely been the most public health official detailing the state's fight against the virus. Palm has not been confirmed yet by the state Senate.