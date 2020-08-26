Republicans, like the Democrats last week, lean into Wisconsin's battleground status

This week's Republican National Convention, just like its Democratic counterpart last week, has focused the spotlight on several speakers from Wisconsin, a key battleground state that both parties say could decide the November election.
Last week's Democratic National Convention, which was anchored in Milwaukee yet took place nearly entirely online, and this week's part online, part in-person RNC in North Carolina and Washington, D.C., have showcased how both parties plan to win both nationwide and in Wisconsin, where Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by less than 23,000 votes in 2016.
"When I was listening to Barack and Michelle Obama, I really felt they were talking to people in Wisconsin who lean in the Democratic Party’s direction. … I think for the Democrats it’s the 'leave nothing to chance' election," said Anthony Chergosky, a UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science.
After the first two nights of the RNC, Chergosky said the Republican strategy appears much more focused on exciting Trump's base, including rural Wisconsinites.
“To me that really brought to mind the dominance of Donald Trump in the rural areas of Wisconsin, particularly northern Wisconsin, and how he really needs to have a strong showing in rural Wisconsin in order to carry this state,” Chergosky said.
The DNC included speeches by Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The only elected politician from Wisconsin to appear at the RNC has been former Gov. Scott Walker, who on Monday officially nominated Vice President Mike Pence. Walker said he was invited to speak by Pence, though he did not appear in the prime time broadcast.
Another notable difference between the two conventions is that while the RNC on Tuesday included a speech from Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, the DNC's lineup included a list of prominent Joe Biden-supporting Republicans, ranging from former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
UW-Madison journalism professor Mike Wagner said Democrats appear to be trying to take back some of those who voted for Barack Obama in 2012, but shifted to Trump in 2016. Trump's narrow Wisconsin victory four years ago was aided by the fact that Clinton received nearly a quarter-million fewer votes than Obama did four years earlier.
"I think it's really hard to say in those states which strategy is going to be best," Wagner said. "There’s a small but important number of voters in crucial swing states who voted for Barack Obama and Donald Trump."
Wisconsin's presence
Another difference between the conventions was that unlike the DNC, the speaker list came together late for the Republicans. When the list was announced Sunday, the state Republican Party was unable to confirm which speakers hailed from Wisconsin, something party officials attributed to a "communication mix-up."
While each party's focus may be different, both conventions have boasted multiple speakers from Wisconsin, likely due to the political focus on the battleground state.
The list of RNC speakers included Cris Peterson, who operates a dairy farm near Grantsburg and is a member of the UW Board of Regents. Speaking from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Peterson praised Trump's trade policies, which she said have helped bring the state out of a period of low milk prices.
"This is the only president in my lifetime that has ever talked about agriculture and farming," Peterson said in an interview Wednesday. "He is recognizing what an important part we are of this country."
Trump's trade policies have not drawn praise from all Wisconsin farmers, however, as the state earlier this year continued to lead the nation in farm bankruptcies.
Also on Tuesday, Madison mother Sarah Hughes and her son Jack spoke about their experience with the state's private school voucher program. On Thursday, viewers will hear from Debbie Flood, president of architectural hardware and castings manufacturer Melron Corp. in Schofield.
"I think that's been kind of the big talk of Republican circles, just how much Wisconsin is playing a role," state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt said. "I think those speakers really speak to a broad swath of Wisconsinites and that's why it's so impactful."
But Wagner said he's not convinced that simply having more Wisconsin speakers translates into more votes.
"Both conventions I think have had more people who don't have political credentials giving speeches than maybe is typical, but I don't think there is a voter in Manitowoc sitting around tallying up how many regular people from Wisconsin got to talk at each convention and then making their voting decision for president based upon the difference," Wagner said.
John Peterson, owner and chief executive of metal fabricator Schuette Metals in Rothschild and member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board of directors, also spoke during the RNC on Tuesday.
"My phone blew up," Peterson said, adding that much of the feedback he received following the speech was positive. "I think there's a big silent majority out there that feels the same way."
Differing takes on COVID-19
The DNC, which once projected it could draw more than 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee, ultimately took place almost entirely online, with Biden participating from Delaware, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The RNC bounced from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, back to Charlotte in response to the coronavirus, but still held some of its business in person. Hitt said he experienced multiple public health measures at the short event, including COVID-19 tests and daily symptom questionnaires.
On Tuesday night, dozens gathered at the White House Rose Garden for the First Lady's speech. The audience was socially distanced, but many were not wearing masks. Unlike Biden, Trump is also expected to address an audience when he accepts the nomination Thursday.
"It’s just absolutely stunning," state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said on Wednesday. "The Democratic convention took place in reality, the Republican one is taking place in a fantasy land where the pandemic either never happened or is over."
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
As the host of the Democratic National Convention in August and one of a few swing states in the November election, Wisconsin is the center of the political universe in 2020.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.