Republicans, like the Democrats last week, lean into Wisconsin's battleground status

This week's Republican National Convention, just like its Democratic counterpart last week, has focused the spotlight on several speakers from Wisconsin, a key battleground state that both parties say could decide the November election.

Last week's Democratic National Convention, which was anchored in Milwaukee yet took place nearly entirely online, and this week's part online, part in-person RNC in North Carolina and Washington, D.C., have showcased how both parties plan to win both nationwide and in Wisconsin, where Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by less than 23,000 votes in 2016.

"When I was listening to Barack and Michelle Obama, I really felt they were talking to people in Wisconsin who lean in the Democratic Party’s direction. … I think for the Democrats it’s the 'leave nothing to chance' election," said Anthony Chergosky, a UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science.

After the first two nights of the RNC, Chergosky said the Republican strategy appears much more focused on exciting Trump's base, including rural Wisconsinites.

“To me that really brought to mind the dominance of Donald Trump in the rural areas of Wisconsin, particularly northern Wisconsin, and how he really needs to have a strong showing in rural Wisconsin in order to carry this state,” Chergosky said.