Legislative Republicans on Tuesday launched an audit into persistent backlogs at the state agency that processes professional licenses, which department officials and Democratic lawmakers have long attributed to ongoing staffing shortages.

The Republican-led Joint Legislative Audit Committee voted along party lines to order the audit into the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which oversees close to half a million professional license holders and permits more than 200 types of professional licenses and construction permits.

Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, said the audit, which will be carried out by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, relates to weekslong waits faced by those seeking professional licenses through the agency.

“We have way too many people waiting way too long for licenses," said Wittke, the audit committee's co-chair. "We need to understand what the issues are and get this resolved."

Wisconsin Watch reported Tuesday that many of the complaints lobbed at DSPS involve the agency's call center, where performance began to drop in 2017 under then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. The department data compiled by Wisconsin Watch show just over half of all calls were "agent answered" in 2018.

The rate improved dramatically in the second half of 2022 after Evers used federal funding to hire an outside firm to increase the agency's call center staff from six to 26. The department also switched to a new phone system with a higher capacity in December 2021, so fewer people now get a busy signal, which wasn't logged as a call under the old system. A department spokesperson said that explains why the number of received calls under the new system nearly doubled to 400,000 in 2022.

Speaking before the committee Tuesday, DSPS Secretary Dan Hereth said the agency is happy to work with the audit bureau on the audit. He noted that some of the agency's previous efforts have helped address some concerns, including the addition of a call center with full-time staff which increased the rate at which customer calls are answered from about 37% to a 97% answer rate.

Hereth also noted that increased funding would have the biggest impact.

"More staff, better processes, better technology — those all have a meaningful impact on our end customer," Hereth said.

DSPS has requested in the 2023-25 biennial budget the addition of 70 new full-time positions. Gov. Tony Evers will unveil his formal budget request on Feb. 15. From there, the Republican-controlled budget committee will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has largely rejected previous requests by Evers and the department for additional funding for staffing needs. DSPS is almost entirely funded by revenue collected from license and inspection fees.

DSPS has a roughly $47 million surplus, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, but the Legislature controls how the department spends those funds and must approve increased staffing expenses.

State Auditor Joe Chrisman said the audit will look at a number of factors, including staffing, state funding and the nature of delays contributing to the licensing backlog.

Democratic members of the audit committee, who voted against the audit, sent a letter Tuesday to their GOP colleagues warning that a DSPS audit could further exacerbate delays in the licensing and credentialing process.

“We write today to raise concerns about the potential day-to-day consequences of your plan to conduct a professional license processing audit at the Department of Safety and Professional Services," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter is signed by Sens. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, and Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Ryan Clancy, D-Milwaukee, and cites the multiple study committees, informational hearings and other information requested from DSPS over the last two years related to backlog issues.

“All of this work has repeatedly and consistently underscored what has been immediately obvious for years, has been reaffirmed and reiterated to this Legislature time and time again over the course of the last decade, and remains fundamentally clear today: DSPS needs additional staffing and resources support, and that will require legislative approval and action," the lawmakers write.

