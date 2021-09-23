Republicans introduce resolution outlining redistricting principles, drawing Democratic criticism

Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced a joint resolution calling for the state's next political maps to retain the core of existing districts, a move that has angered Democrats, who say it would allow Wisconsin's gerrymandered maps to persist.
The joint resolution, scheduled for a vote next week, provides a broad outline of the principles Republicans want to use when drawing the Senate, Assembly and Congressional districts Wisconsin will use for the next decade.
The resolution by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, would call for the maps to "retain as much as possible the core of existing districts, thus maintaining existing communities of interest, and promoting the equal opportunity to vote by minimizing disenfranchisement due to staggered Senate terms."
Some of the principles Republicans outlined in their resolution are spelled out clearly in the law, such as maintaining equal district population, while others, such as retaining core existing districts, are not.
Republicans have indicated they don't think the resolution has the force of law, but will guide GOP lawmakers as they draw the state's next political maps as is their responsibility under the law.
Wisconsin's current political maps are regarded by some to be among the most gerrymandered in the nation. In 2011, Republicans, with full control of state government, were able to draw maps that delivered significant Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly for most of the past decade.
Democrats are already concerned that the resolution would make Wisconsin's gerrymandered maps the starting point in the map drawing process.
"This is a clear statement by Republicans that their goal is to ensure the drastic changes they made ten years ago persist, so they can continue their guaranteed majorities for another decade," said Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, in a statement. "Since 2011, Republicans have relied on gerrymandered maps to ignore the will of the voters on the important issues facing Wisconsin, undermining the accountability that comes with a democratic system."
This year, Republican lawmakers who are responsible for passing a new set of decennial political maps still control the Legislature, however, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could veto them. Republicans don't have enough votes to override his vetoes without Democratic support.
Evers has created a commission to create an alternative set of maps for the Legislature or courts to consider, something that is not mentioned the GOP's list of redistricting principles. Republicans, however, have invited the commission to provide its maps for consideration by GOP lawmakers.
The joint resolution would also call for the maps Republicans will draw to promote continuity of representation.
Otherwise, the resolution calls for the maps to comply with federal and state law, to create districts with equal or near equal population and create districts that are compact and legally contiguous.