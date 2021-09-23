 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans introduce resolution outlining redistricting principles, drawing Democratic criticism
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Republicans introduce resolution outlining redistricting principles, drawing Democratic criticism

  • 0
After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Advocates for redistricting reform hope informal citizens commissions created in a number of states can draw public attention to partisan gerrymandering and its consequences. While the commissions have no official role, their supporters hope to use them to pressure the real map-makers to temper their political inclinations. When the Wisconsin panel was announced, Vos, a Republican, criticized it as a “fake, phony, partisan process.” But he recently told The AP in an email that the Legislature is open to suggestions from anyone, "and if the Governor or his commission submit a plan, we will take a close look at it.” (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

 Scott Bauer

Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced a joint resolution calling for the state's next political maps to retain the core of existing districts, a move that has angered Democrats, who say it would allow Wisconsin's gerrymandered maps to persist. 

The joint resolution, scheduled for a vote next week, provides a broad outline of the principles Republicans want to use when drawing the Senate, Assembly and Congressional districts Wisconsin will use for the next decade. 

The Census Bureau released its data for 2020, and the findings show a diversifying nation with a migration pattern that will greatly affect its politics going forward. Poppy MacDonald, the president of non-profit data organization USAFacts, joined Cheddar to break down what the shifts mean in terms of congressional seats for states and the first time decline in the white population since 1790. "What we're seeing is we're becoming more diverse as a country, and we're also seeing a migration of population, more people going to the South and more people going to the West in terms of where they're moving," MacDonald said.

The resolution by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, would call for the maps to "retain as much as possible the core of existing districts, thus maintaining existing communities of interest, and promoting the equal opportunity to vote by minimizing disenfranchisement due to staggered Senate terms." 

Some of the principles Republicans outlined in their resolution are spelled out clearly in the law, such as maintaining equal district population, while others, such as retaining core existing districts, are not. 

Republicans have indicated they don't think the resolution has the force of law, but will guide GOP lawmakers as they draw the state's next political maps as is their responsibility under the law. 

Wisconsin's current political maps are regarded by some to be among the most gerrymandered in the nation. In 2011, Republicans, with full control of state government, were able to draw maps that delivered significant Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly for most of the past decade. 

Democrats are already concerned that the resolution would make Wisconsin's gerrymandered maps the starting point in the map drawing process. 

"This is a clear statement by Republicans that their goal is to ensure the drastic changes they made ten years ago persist, so they can continue their guaranteed majorities for another decade," said Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, in a statement. "Since 2011, Republicans have relied on gerrymandered maps to ignore the will of the voters on the important issues facing Wisconsin, undermining the accountability that comes with a democratic system."

This year, Republican lawmakers who are responsible for passing a new set of decennial political maps still control the Legislature, however, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could veto them. Republicans don't have enough votes to override his vetoes without Democratic support.

Evers has created a commission to create an alternative set of maps for the Legislature or courts to consider, something that is not mentioned the GOP's list of redistricting principles. Republicans, however, have invited the commission to provide its maps for consideration by GOP lawmakers.

The joint resolution would also call for the maps Republicans will draw to promote continuity of representation. 

Otherwise, the resolution calls for the maps to comply with federal and state law, to create districts with equal or near equal population and create districts that are compact and legally contiguous.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics