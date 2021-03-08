Republicans introduce legislation to limit governor's emergency powers

As Wisconsin faces continuing — although lower — cases of COVID-19, Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would impose limits on the ability of the governor, public health and other local officials to impose measures to mitigate the spread of disease.

The bills, which would face long odds if they reached Gov. Tony Evers' desk, represent yet another Republican attempt to limit the governor's powers and of what conservatives have characterized as excessive government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican lawmakers have also made inroads on limiting state and local public health responses through a number of lawsuits, such as one that led to the Wisconsin Supreme Court last year striking down much of the governor's initial COVID-19 emergency order.

Bills circulated for support on Monday by Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, would require the governor's state emergency declarations to be co-signed by at least two leaders of the Legislature; and would prohibit the governor from making back-to-back emergency declarations based on the same or similar emergencies.