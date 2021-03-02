Republicans introduce legislation to ban transgender girls from girls sports

"Legislators in several states have openly admitted that there is no problem happening in their states that needs addressing," said Human Rights Campaign state legislative director and senior counsel Cathryn Oakley. "We know this because trans-inclusive policies have been in place for the NCAA and the Olympics for years. Lawmakers' suggestion that student athletes are trying to game the system for competitive advantage is nonsensical and impractical. It simply does not happen."

Even if passed by each chamber of the Republican-controlled Legislature, the bills would be unlikely to be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

LGBT lawmakers, all Democrats, were quick to denounce the legislation they said continues a trend of Republican attacks on transgender youth and children.

"This proposed legislation is cruel and discriminatory and will cause further harm to children who are already under attack for simply being themselves," said Wisconsin's LGBTQ Caucus in a statement. "There is no place for discrimination in our schools, and that includes organized athletics. We must welcome and champion all athletes, regardless of gender identity or expression."

Dittrich said Evers would be a "sexist" if he doesn't sign the legislation.