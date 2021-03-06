Republicans introduce bill to give GOP-led Legislature oversight over federal COVID-19 dollars

Wisconsin Republicans have reintroduced a measure already vetoed once by Gov. Tony Evers that would give the GOP-led Legislature oversight over how future federal COVID-19 dollars are spent.

Shortly after the bill was introduced Friday, Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback confirmed that the governor would veto the bill again if it reaches his desk.

In a joint statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the proposed legislation would grant the Republican-controlled budget committee authority over the approximately $5.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds the state would receive through the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 bill.

The proposed bill mirrors a measure that was included in a Republican COVID-19 relief package that Evers vetoed in early February. The Democratic governor has strongly opposed granting Republicans in the Legislature authority over how federal dollars are spent, noting that such a proposal could slow down the state's ability to allocate those funds.

