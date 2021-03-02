Republicans introduce bill to ban transgender girls from girls sports

Even if passed by each chamber of the Republican-controlled Legislature, the bill would be unlikely to be signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.

LGBT lawmakers, all Democrats, were quick to denounce the legislation they said continues a trend of Republican attacks on transgender youth and children.

"This proposed legislation is cruel and discriminatory and will cause further harm to children who are already under attack for simply being themselves," said Wisconsin's LGBTQ caucus in a statement. "There is no place for discrimination in our schools, and that includes organized athletics. We must welcome and champion all athletes, regardless of gender identity or expression."

Dittrich said Evers would be a "sexist" if he doesn't sign the legislation.

"If the governor is truly for women, why would he not sign something like this?" Dittrich said. "It is wholly unfair for a women to be competing and think she's only competing against other females."

In a statement, Evers said, "My message to Wisconsin's transgender kids and students today is simple: I see you. You are welcome, and you belong."