2 Republicans introduce bill that would legalize medical marijuana

Two Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday that would legalize medical marijuana in the state, an indication GOP lawmakers are warming to a proposal that has for years failed to become a reality in Wisconsin.

But the bill from Rep. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, which would create a regulatory framework for medical marijuana, already faces stiff opposition from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.

The bill would allow for the cultivation, processing, testing and dispensing of cannabis to people with qualifying medical conditions who obtain a recommendation from a certified medical professional.

“Each one of us knows someone that has suffered through an illness,” Felzkowski said in a statement. “Medical marijuana is just another tool in the toolbox to help our suffering loved ones make it through the day with some semblance of normalcy.”

The effort is unlikely to pass both houses this session. While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said he is open to medical marijuana, Republicans in the state Senate are more skeptical.

“I personally oppose this bill and I don’t believe there are the votes in our caucus to pass it,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.