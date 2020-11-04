Republicans fall short of veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature

For Wisconsin Democrats focused on state legislative races, this year was about saving Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto. And as of Wednesday morning, when the dust began to settle after the election, it appears they did just that.

Sporting a huge dollar advantage, Democrats flipped two suburban Milwaukee Assembly seats while protecting seats that Republicans considered to be their best opportunities in the state, dropping the GOP majority to 61 seats if unofficial returns hold.

The outcomes mark the first time Republican incumbents in the chamber were toppled under Speaker Robin Vos' leadership, though Democrats two years ago managed to take an open suburban Milwaukee district, their first pickup since 2013.

In the Senate, Republicans fared better, successfully protecting their more vulnerable members while regaining western Wisconsin's 10th Senate District, which the party lost in a 2018 special election, and the northeastern 30th Senate District that includes Green Bay, a seat Republicans had long been hoping to win.