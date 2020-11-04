Republicans fall short of veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature

For Wisconsin Democrats focused on state legislative races, this year was about saving Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto. And as of Wednesday morning, when the dust began to settle after the election, it appears they did just that.
Sporting a huge dollar advantage, Democrats flipped two suburban Milwaukee Assembly seats while protecting seats that Republicans considered to be their best opportunities in the state, dropping the GOP majority to 61 seats if unofficial returns hold.
The outcomes mark the first time Republican incumbents in the chamber were toppled under Speaker Robin Vos' leadership, though Democrats two years ago managed to take an open suburban Milwaukee district, their first pickup since 2013.
In the Senate, Republicans fared better, successfully protecting their more vulnerable members while regaining western Wisconsin's 10th Senate District, which the party lost in a 2018 special election, and the northeastern 30th Senate District that includes Green Bay, a seat Republicans had long been hoping to win.
The results, though not yet official across the state (and some not yet called by the Associated Press), show Democrats were successful in fending off a Republican effort to gain super majorities in both the Assembly and Senate by netting three seats in each house.
Going into the election, Democrats were bullish about their legislative pickup opportunities. But they ultimately took just two seats: Mequon Republican Rep. Jim Ott's 23rd Assembly District, north of Milwaukee, and Brookfield Republican Rep. Rob Hutton's 13th Assembly District, west of Milwaukee.
Both Democratic candidates declared victory over their opponents in the hours after the polls closed. In the 23rd, where unofficial results show Deb Andraca leading by around 4 percentage points, the Whitefish Bay resident and substitute teacher announced her win just before midnight, pledging in a statement to "bring fair maps to Wisconsin, pass better gun laws, and bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis."
In the 13th where fellow Democrat Sara Rodriguez has a 2-point lead, the Brookfield resident and epidemiologist declared victory on Twitter just after 4 a.m.
The defeats came largely in Wisconsin's conservative "WOW" counties — Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington — where Trump had seen some slippage in 2016, though U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's presence on those ballots was able to bolster those margins.
Without the Oshkosh Republican or any other statewide race this year, Trump lost some ground in each of those counties, particularly Ozaukee and Waukesha.
Still, one suburban Milwaukee Senate seat Democrats had been watching closely (the 8th Senate District north of Milwaukee, held by River Hills Republican Sen. Alberta Darling) ended up delivering her a margin of 8 percentage points, per unofficial results.
In addition to successfully defending Darling's seat, Republicans in the chamber picked up two more: Sen. Patty Schachtner's 10th Senate District (with a margin of 20 points; the Somerset Democrat conceded the race around 12:30 a.m.) and the open 30th in northeastern Wisconsin, left vacant by Sen. Dave Hansen's retirement (a 10-point margin).
Support Local Journalism
The districts were won, respectively, by New Richmond Rep. Rob Stafsholt, first elected to the Assembly in 2016; and attorney Eric Wimberger, who narrowly lost his bid for the seat four years ago.
The pair were two of the three seats Republicans targeted this year. The third, in the La Crosse-area 32nd Senate District, was held by Democrats, per unofficial results. Former Wisconsin Ag Secretary Brad Pfaff declared victory there around 3 a.m., with unofficial results giving him a margin of fewer than 600 votes.
That seat was left open after former Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling stepped down earlier this year. She won re-election in 2016 by some five dozen votes.
The results mean Republicans are poised to return to the Senate with 21 seats to Democrats' 12, which WisPolitics.com reported Wednesday would be the largest majority for either party's caucus since the 1970s.
Congressional roundup
Wisconsin's congressional races saw no surprises this year.
Across the eight House seats up for re-election, six incumbent members appeared to win easily, while Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, topped Democrat Tom Palzewicz in the Milwaukee suburbs' 5th Congressional District.
With a margin of 20 percentage points, according to unofficial results, Fitzgerald is poised to succeed the dean of Wisconsin's congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Jim. Sensenbrenner, who's retiring this year.
"I’m excited to bring my years of experience championing conservative reforms to our nation’s capital, where my first priority will be safely reopening the economy so that Wisconsin residents and businesses can get back to work," he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind declared victory in the southwestern 3rd Congressional District around 5:30 a.m. Unofficial results from AP show the La Crosse Democrat has a 2-point lead over Republican and former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden.
"I know firsthand the challenges working families in Wisconsin face, and I am committed to fighting for the farmers, veterans, families, businesses, and workers who move our state forward," Kind wrote in a tweet.
Wisconsin Republican Party head Andrew Hitt praised the Republican wins in a statement around 5 a.m., saying they would "continue to serve as an effective check against Nancy Pelosi and the liberal establishment in the swamp."
Republicans hold five of the state's eight congressional districts.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.