A top Republican says GOP leaders are planning to include a $400 million middle class tax cut in the final version of their budget package.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told the Wisconsin State Journal in a brief interview on Monday that Republican leaders are keeping a tax cut in mind as they wrap up work on the state's two-year budget, which will be sent to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this summer.
"We’re conscious of the idea that at the end of the day we want to hit that tax cut number," Fitzgerald said, referring to a roughly $400 million figure.
Fitzgerald said GOP leaders in the Senate and Assembly haven't yet agreed on a final number. Spending levels the Republican-controlled budget committee decides upon in coming days could change how much of a tax cut lawmakers include.
The Juneau Republican said their tax cut plan would be similar to the one the Legislature passed in January. That proposal would have cut $170, on average, for nearly 2 million qualifying mostly middle income tax filers. To fund it, Republicans had planned to use one-time surplus funds, prompting Evers to veto it, saying it was fiscally irresponsible.
The plan would have reduced revenue by about $338 million, with an additional one-time cost of $152 million to account for the timing of the change.
Fitzgerald added any tax cut they pass won't match that of Evers, who proposed an $892 million cut but would have increased taxes on manufacturers by about $518 million.
Fitzgerald's comments come just a day before GOP leaders on the JFC are set to consider budget levels for general taxes, veterans affairs, juvenile corrections and the state's building program, among other things.
Deliberations are still ongoing regarding the state's capital budget for large building projects. Evers requested $2.5 billion for the biennium, about $2 billion of which would come from state funded borrowing. About $1.1 billion would go toward UW System building projects, roughly $900 million of which would come from borrowing.
Fitzgerald said funding for the UW System's building projects is the largest capital budget item still in flux.
"We’ve got to determine what our tolerance is," he said.
UW System leaders last Tuesday called on lawmakers to stop "kicking the can down the road" and support their unprecedented financial request to renovate and repair aging campus buildings.
So far, Republicans have approved a $500 million spending increase for the state's public schools, a $58 million increase for the UW System and a $484 million bump to help pay for the state's roads, among other things.
They've rejected the governor's plan to expand Medicaid, which he said would have saved the state $324 million in 2019-21 and brought in $1.6 billion in additional federal money. They've also thrown out many other provisions Evers proposed, such as the legalization of medical marijuana, an overhaul of how the state draws political maps and a gas tax increase.