Republicans don't want Bucks, Brewers at Fiserv Forum, Miller Park for early voting

“All of the Bucks' and Brewers' athletes and mascots are, of course, beloved of their fans, so their presence at a venue is undoubtedly something of significant value,” Hitt wrote. “Consequently, it would be inappropriate for them to be at Miller Park or Fiserv Forum while those venues are in use as alternate absentee ballot sites.”

Tyler Barnes, a spokesman for the Brewers, said there was no plan to have any players or mascots present. The Bucks had no comment.

There's a different issue in Madison that doesn't involve sausages.

The city elections clerk on Saturday sent poll workers to every city park to register voters and accept absentee ballots. Misha Tseytlin, an attorney for Republican state lawmakers, sent a letter to City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl the day before urging her to cancel the event. He said Wisconsin law doesn’t allow it and a judge would likely invalidate any ballots collected in the parks.

The city collected more than 10,000 ballots at the event and plans to do it again this Saturday.