Republicans defy Tony Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol rotunda

He went on to say that state law prohibits the DOA from permitting any exhibits on the rotunda's ground floor. A permit request must be filed at least 72 hours in advance and the lawmakers' sought to display an exhibit the same day they submitted the application, Blackdeer added. What's more, the DOA is denying all permit requests for the interior of Capitol since the building is closed to the public, he wrote.

DOA Assistant Deputy Secretary Olivia Hwang sent an email to Tittl and Sortwell that night explaining that because DOA owns the building, it doesn't need a permit for the traditional holiday tree. She reiterated that the agency has denied all permit requests since the building is closed and said the lawmakers could still display a tree or other holiday decorations in their offices or any space in the building controlled by the Assembly.

The lawmakers put up a tree in the rotunda anyway. The seven-foot artificial decoration was sitting there on Monday morning, complete with signs that read, "The magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in his presence" and "This tree belongs to Representative Tittl and Representative Sortwell. Do not move without prior written approval from these Representatives."