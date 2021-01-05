Republicans' COVID plan clears Assembly committee setting up Thursday floor vote

The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to return to the floor Thursday after a legislative panel green-lighted a Republican plan to address COVID-19 some 24 hours after it was first announced.
The bill, which includes measures to bar mandatory vaccinations against the virus, prevent local health officials from closing or restricting business activity for more than two weeks at a time and more, faces an uncertain future as Gov. Tony Evers expressed his preference for a "compromise" plan he proposed.
In the meantime, the framework quickly passed through the Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday, where it received both a public hearing and 11-5 party-line vote, clearing the way for it to go before the entire chamber later this week.
The Republican proposal is one of three different proposals to address the pandemic. Another, released by Assembly Democrats Monday, combines a previous bill from Gov. Tony Evers with other provisions the party proposed last summer. Separately, Evers is continuing to urge action on his more narrow "compromise bill," something he re-upped this week as the Legislature convened for the first time in the new year.
After months of being knocked for their inaction on the COVID crisis following their initial passage of the state's first relief bill last spring, Wisconsin Republicans are fast-tracking their new bill through one of the Legislature's houses during the opening week of the new session.
But while Speaker Robin Vos, the bill's author, has said the legislation has the support of both Assembly and Senate Republicans, the Senate timeline is still up in the air and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu hasn't publicly commented on the plan.
The new Republican framework breaks in several areas from a previous one put forward by GOP representatives. For example, it stops short of seeking to require school boards to pay parents whose children are taught virtually, compel teachers to be physically located in a school building for pupil instruction and allow the Legislature's powerful budget committee to reduce the salaries of certain administration officials.
Still, it seeks to curb the local authority of public health officials to respond to the pandemic, re-open the Capitol and compel state employees to return to work in-person and require schools that wanted to provide virtual instruction to get approval from their school boards every two weeks, all of which could face Democratic pushback.
Vos, R-Rochester, called the new bill "noticeably different" from the previous version, which contained what Evers characterized as "poison pills."
"I know Republicans continue to support these items and we’ll bring them to the floor in the future," Vos told committee members. "For now, we have removed them in a good faith effort to compromise with Gov. Evers, in order to get a bill to his desk that he will sign."
In a call with reporters, Evers didn't say whether he'd sign or veto the legislation, claiming he hasn't had a chance to review the text yet. Still, he cautioned if it included some of the same measures that he "absolutely couldn't agree to" found in the last iteration, "the likelihood of a veto is probably pretty strong."
He also drew attention to his legislation from last month that includes measures to cover vaccinations under the SeniorCare program for elderly individuals, extend unemployment insurance call center hours and allow the Legislature’s powerful budget committee to move money around to cover public health expenses, which represent a collection of provisions he previously said lawmakers “have been able to find some agreement” on.
"I'm especially disappointed Republicans yesterday decided to move forward on their own legislation instead of the compromise bill that we worked on together," he said Tuesday.
A wide-ranging bill
The legislation includes measures governing schools and student athletics, those seeking unemployment insurance from the state, the authority of health officials to respond to the pandemic and coverage and administration of COVID tests and vaccines.
But it also contains a provision that drew much attention during Tuesday's hearing, which some Wisconsin business lobbies had been seeking for months: language that provides liability protection for businesses, associations, schools, employers, workers and others tied to any COVID-19-related claims.
That liability provision of the bill is expected be amended on the Assembly floor later this week to include the state's tribal nations, Vos said.
In its current form, the language drew both praise and opposition from speakers.
Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer, who spoke in favor of the bill, said the provision would protect her industry from "frivolous lawsuits over exposure to COVID-19." Her industry, she said, "has become a major fall guy for this pandemic."
"The financial risk of being dragged into court is leading many restaurants to consider shutting down or diverting resources away from rehiring stuff or expanding service options for their customers," she said.
But Madison personal injury lawyer Heath Straka, of Axley Brynelson, LLP, countered the language would discourage businesses and individuals from following safety precautions and local public health directives, as legal allegations of negligence alone would be insufficient grounds for a suit under the bill.
Claiming the bar is already too high to successfully bring a legal challenge because individuals have to prove both negligence and cause, he noted that individuals would have to show with "a reasonable degree of medical certainty where that exposure came from."
"If you had a suit where you tried to claim you got exposed to COVID because you were in an overcrowded bar, I'm not sure that any jury would ever go with your claim," he said. "That's yet another reason there's been zero claims, zero. I just don't see the need for such broad immunity."
In addition to that provision, the bill includes measures that would:
- Prohibit an employer from requiring workers to receive a COVID vaccine or show evidence of having received one.
- Bar the Department of Health Services and local health officials from requiring individuals to receive a COVID vaccine.
- Prevent DHS and local health officials from barring gatherings in places of worship.
- Require two-thirds approval by school boards in order for schools to offer virtual instruction, effective Jan. 11 through the last day of the 2021-22 school year. Under the bill, virtual learning could only last for two weeks, and additional two-thirds votes by the school board would be required to extend it for 14 day-increments.
- Give students who are looking to open enroll out of their home school districts more flexibility in doing so for this school year and the next one, allowing them essentially the ability to attend a different district at any time, without having to get their local school board’s approval if other conditions are met.
- Extend the state's suspension of its one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits to March 14. The initial waiver, included in the state’s first COVID relief bill, is set to expire Feb. 7. Evers had looked to extend the provision well beyond that, to July 3.
- Cover by Jan. 15 COVID vaccinations under the SeniorCare program for elderly individuals.
- Require Medicaid to cover COVID vaccines and tests administered by pharmacists.
- Give dentists the go-ahead to administer COVID and flu vaccines after completing 12 hours of training. Normally, those can only be administered by physicians, physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists and certain pharmacy students.
- Allow the Joint Finance Committee to transfer up to $100 million in certain appropriations for COVID expenses.
- Give the Legislature oversight of the distribution of federal funds that are allocated to Wisconsin related to combating COVID-19. Under current law, the governor is mostly able to unilaterally direct the funds to programs of his choosing.
- Direct the governor to submit a plan to the Legislature by Jan. 31 to reopen the Capitol (which both the Assembly and Senate voted to do during their floor periods Monday through the passage of a joint resolution) and return state employees to in-person employment.
The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.