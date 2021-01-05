Republicans' COVID plan clears Assembly committee setting up Thursday floor vote

"I know Republicans continue to support these items and we’ll bring them to the floor in the future," Vos told committee members. "For now, we have removed them in a good faith effort to compromise with Gov. Evers, in order to get a bill to his desk that he will sign."

In a call with reporters, Evers didn't say whether he'd sign or veto the legislation, claiming he hasn't had a chance to review the text yet. Still, he cautioned if it included some of the same measures that he "absolutely couldn't agree to" found in the last iteration, "the likelihood of a veto is probably pretty strong."

He also drew attention to his legislation from last month that includes measures to cover vaccinations under the SeniorCare program for elderly individuals, extend unemployment insurance call center hours and allow the Legislature’s powerful budget committee to move money around to cover public health expenses, which represent a collection of provisions he previously said lawmakers “have been able to find some agreement” on.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm especially disappointed Republicans yesterday decided to move forward on their own legislation instead of the compromise bill that we worked on together," he said Tuesday.

A wide-ranging bill