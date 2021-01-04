Republicans' COVID-19 package largely ditches 'compromise' offered by governor

"We aren’t doing pie-in-the-sky stuff," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh. "We recognize that a lot of the things that we would like to do would require the kind of resources that only the federal government can provide. But we also know that the types of interventions and policies that we’re putting forth here today are needed now."

Hintz said the package is "revenue neutral," meaning it wouldn't require raising new taxes to pay for the programs.

Virus protocols

On top of disagreements over the legislative response to COVID-19, Democrats and Republicans have been sparring over what sort of health and safety protocols will be put in place in the Legislature to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Following the inauguration Monday, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly passed a joint resolution that would open the Capitol to the public. However, the resolution is unlikely to have any effect, as Evers' Department of Administration controls much of the building.

Republicans have opted for in-person floor sessions and committee hearings in the Assembly, to the objection of many Democrats who are worried about the spread of COVID-19 and want such proceedings to be conducted online.