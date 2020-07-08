You are the owner of this article.
Republicans call on Tony Evers to use federal CARES dollars to expedite payments to unemployed Wisconsinites
Assembly Republicans on Wednesday called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to use some of the state's remaining federal CARES act dollars to provide immediate relief to the thousands of Wisconsinites waiting on state unemployment benefits.

The call for a 100% forgivable bridge loan program comes as Republican lawmakers ramp up criticism over the Department of Workforce Development's struggles to manage the onslaught of unemployment claims caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Madison, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said Evers should create the loan program using a portion of the state's more than $280 million in remaining federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Doing so would bypass the Department of Workforce Development's time-consuming adjudication process, which department officials have said is necessary to prevent unemployment fraud and ensure that funds are distributed only to those eligible.

"How long are these 140,000 people supposed to wait?" Steineke said. "How long can people go without any income without being able to pay their bills?"

As of June 27, about 141,000 Wisconsinites were awaiting the DWD's adjudication process. Department officials have said skyrocketing unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic have placed considerable strain on the department's low staff numbers and the state's outdated unemployment system.

DWD has boosted staffing, added call centers and expanded help center hours to manage the influx of claims. Despite the progress, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman and Evers have come under fire, largely from Republicans, over delays in processing Wisconsinites' unemployment claims.

Steineke said Evers could implement the loan program without legislative approval and it could be set up through a department other than DWD, such as the Department of Revenue.

A July 1 report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau states that, if the state provided $40 million in loan funding to the state Unemployment Insurance program, an estimated 30,581 people could receive a loan of $1,308 — equal to four weekly benefit payments of $327.

Republicans say repayments on those loans could go into the state UI Trust Fund, which supplements the state unemployment program, to offset employer taxes.

Several Assembly Republicans issued statements in support of the forgivable loan program.

“It has been over three months since the governor declared a state of emergency and unemployment claims spiked," Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance, said in a statement. "His administration’s failure and apathy must force consideration of emergency actions.”

Also on Wednesday, DWD released a statement that customer service has "markedly improved" in recent weeks, due to a more than threefold increase in staff — from about 500 people in mid-March to more than 1,700 as of Tuesday.

DWD also has expanded help center hours to 6:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m on week days and from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. However, Republicans like Nygren have called for those centers to be opened seven days a week.

Such changes have allowed the department to answer more calls and process more claims, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

"Each week, DWD and its vendors get closer and closer to answering every call that comes in," Frostman said in the statement. "For the foreseeable future, DWD will continue to onboard and train call center staff to maintain quality customer service."

All told, DWD has received nearly 4 million unemployment claims between March 15 and July 4. Of those, about 3.4 million have been processed and either paid or denied. About 529,000 claims, about 13%, still are being processed.

