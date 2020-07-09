Republicans call on Tony Evers to use fed funds to speed payments to unemployed Wisconsinites

DWD has boosted staffing, added call centers and expanded help center hours to manage the influx of claims. Despite the progress, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman and Evers have come under fire, largely from Republicans, over delays in processing claims.

Steineke said Evers could implement the loan program without legislative approval and it could be set up through a department other than DWD, such as the Department of Revenue.

A July 1 report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau states that, if the state provided $40 million in loan funding to the state Unemployment Insurance program, an estimated 30,581 people could receive a loan of $1,308 — equal to four weekly benefit payments of $327.

Republicans say repayments on those loans could go into the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which supplements the unemployment program, to offset employer taxes.

Several Assembly Republicans issued statements in support of the forgivable loan program.

“It has been over three months since the governor declared a state of emergency and unemployment claims spiked,” Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance, said in a statement. “His administration’s failure and apathy must force consideration of emergency actions.”