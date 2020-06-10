Republicans blast Tony Evers for secret recording of meeting

Two Republican legislative leaders are blasting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for secretly recording a private conversation the two had with him in May after the fallout from a Supreme Court decision invalidating the state's stay-at-home order.
The secret recording, which Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, made public on Wednesday, is almost certain to further erode the already deteriorated relationship between Evers and the two top legislative Republicans.
The meeting between the three happened over the phone on May 14, a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Evers' stay-at-home order, which had closed down businesses and put in place other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The three were set to discuss how they would move forward in the absence of a stay-at-home order and problems with processing unemployment claims at the Department of Workforce Development.
"In 26 years in the Legislature, this is one of the most brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct I have ever seen," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "The governor has gone so far off the deep end, he’s making secret Nixonesque recordings from the East Wing of the Capitol. This conduct is totally unbecoming of our state’s top executive and opens up questions about what other recordings his administration may have."
Fitzgerald added the recording will "completely erode our ability to work together for the foreseeable future."
Vos called the recording "shameful."
An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said Vos learned of the secret recording after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter had requested Vos' office provide any recordings of legislative leaders' meetings with the governor. Vos' office said it had no such recordings, but asked Evers' staffers if they did, which is when they learned of the recordings Evers' office had made.
This story will be updated.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.