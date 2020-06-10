Republicans blast Tony Evers for secret recording of meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Republican legislative leaders are blasting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for secretly recording a private conversation the two had with him in May after the fallout from a Supreme Court decision invalidating the state's stay-at-home order.

The secret recording, which Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, made public on Wednesday, is almost certain to further erode the already deteriorated relationship between Evers and the two top legislative Republicans.

The meeting between the three happened over the phone on May 14, a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Evers' stay-at-home order, which had closed down businesses and put in place other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The three were set to discuss how they would move forward in the absence of a stay-at-home order and problems with processing unemployment claims at the Department of Workforce Development.