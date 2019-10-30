Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...DANE, LAFAYETTE AND GREEN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SPORADIC TREE LIMBS MAY FALL AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE HEAVY WEIGHT OF THE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&