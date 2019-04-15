Republicans bar Scott Walker from congressional caucus meeting

Former Gov. Scott Walker's fellow Republicans barred him from attending an event after his criticism of a GOP senator who opposed President Donald Trump's emergency border declaration annoyed U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
The congressman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the GOP's 5th District Congressional Caucus chairwoman rescinded Walker's invitation to a meeting last month. Sensenbrenner said she made the decision but he supported it.
Sensenbrenner said he's upset over comments Walker made on WISN-AM radio in February. Walker said he was "shocked" that U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, opposed the declaration.
Sensenbrenner also opposed the declaration. He said he didn't want to risk Walker criticizing him at the meeting.
Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said Walker and Sensenbrenner have talked about the issue but declined further comment.
Since his defeat in November and leaving office in January, Walker has taken on several new roles. He joined a speaker's bureau and has filled in on a conservative talk radio show in Milwaukee.
On Monday, the Wisconsin-based Institute for Reforming Government announced Walker would serve as an honorary chairman.
Walker also is serving as fundraising chairman for the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a conservative group focused on redistricting after the 2020 Census. And he's also leading the national effort to call a constitutional convention to adopt a balanced budget amendment.
The Institute for Reforming Government was formed in 2017 and says it is focused on simplifying government through tax reform, lessening regulation and creating efficiencies.