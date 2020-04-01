Republicans back eliminating unemployment waiting period via emergency legislation

The state's two top Republicans say they support the elimination of the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment insurance via an emergency package of legislation addressing the novel coronavirus that they say they'll vote on soon.
The development comes after Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers have been unable to agree on emergency measures after the governor introduced a more than $700 million proposal last week.
Under current law, workers do not receive unemployment benefits for their first week of unemployment, effectively denying them one week of benefits. Lawmakers support eliminating the waiting period for at least the rest of the year. They said there's a possibility that benefits could be applied retroactively.
Gov. Evers has been pushing for the measure, which he originally included in his 2019-21 state budget request.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Legislature will meet "as quickly as possible" to take up the legislation that would also likely allow the state Department of Health Services to request a waiver to provide more flexibility for health care providers.
Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, were short on details in a Wednesday morning call with the media, but said they needed further clarification from the state's nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau before they're able to finalize the package.
Key to the discussions are the recent $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the U.S. Congress that directs about $2 billion to Wisconsin. Evers has the authority to allocate most of that money on his own, but the Legislature will still need to meet to approve a number of other measures.
