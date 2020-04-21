Republicans ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn extension of 'safer at home' order

The filing also argues the order was improperly promulgated. But it suggests the court could stay enforcement of the injunction for six days to allow the department time to promulgate a new emergency rule -- subject to legislative review -- extending the directive.

"Such a stay would fairly accommodate the parties’ mutual interest in preserving the status quo and ensuring no disruption to the State’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 while DHS undertakes steps to comply with all applicable statutes," the suit said.

Palm was appointed to serve in the role more than a year ago, but the Wisconsin Senate has yet to confirm her, the final step in making her appointment permanent. Palm has been leading the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported there have been 4,620 positive COVID-19 test results, while 242 individuals have died from the virus. Another 47,841 have tested negative.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.