Republicans who control a committee with newfound oversight authority over the justice department announced a plan that could allow Attorney General Josh Kaul to proceed in lawsuits that could net the state millions.
Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said Thursday they would hire an outside attorney who would sign a confidentiality agreement Kaul said is necessary to move forward in a number of lawsuits, including an undisclosed lawsuit Kaul wants to move forward with.
"This action should resolve the Attorney General's confidentiality concerns, and he should send over all of the relevant settlement information for review," Darling and Nygren said in a statement. "The Committee stands ready to review and approve any settlements that are in the state's interest."
The announcement came two days after the Legislature's budget committee adjourned without agreeing on a way to green light lawsuits for which Kaul, under new Republican lame-duck laws, is required to seek their approval.
On Tuesday, Kaul told committee members, who convened partially in closed session, they would need to sign confidentiality agreements for him to move forward in a lawsuit with a tight Friday deadline.
All lawmakers refused to sign such an agreement citing different reasons. Republicans on the committee thought such an agreement was unnecessary, arguing that discussing the lawsuit in closed session would suffice.
But the state’s open meetings law does not prohibit committee members from discussing matters from closed session after the meeting is over.
Democrats refused to sign due due to a general objection to the requirements of the lame-duck legislation. They've argued the Republican-authored lame-duck laws tie Kaul's hands and prevent him from doing his job.
On Wednesday, documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal and other media outlets showed more than a dozen lawsuits with pressing deadlines are essentially on hold due to the inaction of the Legislature's budget committee.
So far, it's unclear whether the budget committee's plan will pass legal muster. A DOJ spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Joint Finance Committee plans to retain Andrew Phillips and possibly other attorneys from the Milwaukee firm von Briesen & Roper at a rate of $290 per hour, according to a copy of the contract. The firm will sign a nondisclosure agreement that will apply to most cases the DOJ brings to the budget committee and will bind the committee and its members.
According to a memo to Nygren from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, the committee co-chairs have the authority to retain outside counsel to represent the committee, although funding is not provided for such counsel.
Instead, costs for the attorney are authorized by the Committee on Assembly Organization and the Committee on Senate Organization.
