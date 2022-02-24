Republicans agree to $42 million deal for new juvenile jail, send election bills to governor

The Republican-controlled Legislature sent a package of election and voting bills to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Also, after meeting in closed caucus for several hours, Republicans scheduled a late-night vote to authorize $42 million to fund a new juvenile correctional facility to replace the state’s embattled Lincoln Hills facility near Irma.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced that Republicans agreed to take up an amended bill that unanimously passed the Senate earlier this week.

Republicans also brought forth an amended bill to give election clerks whistleblower protections to also allow election officials to begin counting absentee ballots the day before Election Day, a measure local clerks have pushed for to help address the massive number of ballots that must be counted after polls close.

Democratic lawmakers accused Republicans of inserting poison pills into the measures, and both were slated to pass along party lines as of Thursday’s print deadline.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the governor would need to review the late-night proposals before commenting.

Republicans argue the fast-tracked bills are in response to deficiencies identified by a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative group. But the proposals go far beyond those recommendations and would change how votes are cast and elections are run in the battleground state.

That's why Evers, a Democrat facing reelection in November, has all but promised to veto them all. Republicans don't have the votes to override his vetoes.

"Any bill that makes it more difficult to vote I will veto," Evers said Thursday. "If those bills don't fit that category, then I'll look at them."

The Senate passed the bills on Tuesday, and the Assembly sent them to Evers on what will likely be its last day in session this year.

Call for 'confidence'

Vos insisted the bills were about addressing identified problems with the 2020 election and attempting "to guarantee that people have confidence in the election and the results that happen" going forward.

"We are focused on the future," Vos said. "We are not looking backward about decertifying, or overturning, or doing anything with 2020."

All of the Republican-authored bills were introduced after President Joe Biden's narrow victory of nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020. Trump and his backers falsely claimed the election was stolen, even though lawsuits, recounts and multiple reviews found no evidence to back up allegations of widespread fraud.

"Republicans are still obsessing over and relitigating the 2020 general election," said Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer, prior to debate. "Instead of putting forward solutions ... Republicans just want to be punitive and make it harder for people to vote."

He accused Republicans of "continuing to try to placate a far-right extremist base."

The Wisconsin proposals are part of a nationwide Republican effort to reshape elections following Biden's victory over Trump.

For the voters

Republicans are attempting to get around Evers with three constitutional amendments that he can't veto. All of the amendments would need to be approved in a statewide vote no sooner than 2023.

One amendment the Assembly passed Thursday would prohibit the use of private grants or donations to help run elections in the state. That addresses a Republican complaint about grant money that came to Wisconsin in 2020 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The state's five largest cities received $8.8 million, but more than 200 communities in Wisconsin received funding as part of $350 million given out nationally.

Another amendment passed by the Assembly would say only U.S. citizens can vote. The state Constitution currently doesn't allow noncitizens to vote, and Republicans say they're trying to make it clear that it can't happen. Federal law already requires U.S. citizenship to vote in national elections.

The third amendment would put the state's voter ID requirement into the Constitution.

More details

The bills passed on Thursday would:

Prohibit anyone other than the voter, an immediate family member or a legal guardian from returning an absentee ballot.

Bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope.

Require voters to provide a copy of a photo ID every time they request an absentee ballot. Under current law, voters only have to show an ID the first time they request an absentee ballot.

Give the Legislature control over guidance delivered to local election clerks by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Limit who can identify as indefinitely confined, a status that allows for absentee ballots for those who can't get to the polls due to age, illness or disability.

Require the state to conduct checks to ensure that registered voters are United States citizens.

Jail for shoplifters

Judges would be required to sentence habitual shoplifters to at least 180 days behind bars under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly sent to Evers on Thursday.

Under current Wisconsin law, the severity of a shoplifting offense varies from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the value of the merchandise stolen. Punishments vary from nine months to 10 years behind bars. Under the bill, judges would be required to sentence anyone convicted of a third or subsequent shoplifting offense within five years to at least 180 days behind bars.

The bill's chief sponsors, Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, argue mandatory sentences would deter shoplifters and send a strong anti-crime message. Opponents, including the state public defender's office and the Wisconsin Counties Association, counter that the legislation would do little to deter crime and lead to overcrowded jails.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday.

Term limits in DC

Republicans on Thursday also approved calling a convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution with congressional term limits.

The Assembly passed a resolution calling for the convention. The Senate passed the resolution early Wednesday. The resolution does not say how many terms U.S. representatives and senators should be allowed to serve.

Wisconsin is now the fifth state to call for such a convention. It takes 34 states to force such a proceeding. Only Florida, Alabama, Missouri and West Virginia have passed a resolution calling for a convention on a term limit amendment, according to U.S. Term Limits.

Wisconsin is one of 17 states that has passed a broader resolution calling a for a separate convention of states to amend the Constitution with term limits, a balanced budget requirement and limitations on the governor's powers.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.