Republicans advance bill banning critical race theory in schools

A Republican-led Assembly committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would prohibit public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

The measure, which passed along party lines with the committee's Democratic members opposed, began circulating in the state Legislature this summer amid a nationwide push among conservatives to ban the teaching of critical race theory, which argues that racism is an inherent feature of the nation’s social structures and policies. Opponents have criticized the measure as an attempt to strip local control from school districts and one that completely misinterprets the concept of critical race theory, which focuses on social and racial inequality in U.S. law and institutions.

Bill co-author Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said the bill follows concerns raised by parents over materials being taught to their children in primary and secondary schools. A similar GOP-authored bill would prohibit the same concepts from being taught in universities and technical colleges.

"When commonsense is absent from ideologies and teachers are indoctrinating and going too far — for the local school districts, parents and school boards — there needs to be some pathway for them to have a little bit more defined recourse," Wichgers said.