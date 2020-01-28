Republican VP Mike Pence boosts private school vouchers in a Democratic stronghold

While not a political campaign stop, Pence's visit further underscored that Republicans and Democrats are looking to secure Wisconsin — a potential tipping point state — in the 2020 election.

"It’s an election year in a battleground state. Of course it’s political," said UW-Madison journalism professor Mike Wagner. "It’s not that he doesn’t believe in the issue; I think he does. But he came to Wisconsin because that’s a super-important state for his side."

Wagner also noted the visit could be "one of those badges of honor for conservatives to say, ‘I went right into the liberal lion’s mouth and told them what we believe.'"

DeVos also championed Trump's campaign but at times was drowned out by some members of the crowd shouting "Shame, shame, shame!" Demonstrators with signs on the ground floor of the Capitol rotunda booed and shouted as speakers on the first floor above addressed a crowd of several hundred students, teachers, lawmakers and other participants in the National School Choice Week event.

Advocates of private school voucher programs say the programs provide low-income parents with additional options and more control over their child's education and school, while opponents argue the practice comes at a cost to public schools, primarily in funding and resources.