Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany on Monday announced he will seek to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to represent his northern Wisconsin congressional district.
The widely expected announcement, which came a day after another possible GOP candidate for the seat bowed out, gives clarity to the list of candidates who are seriously considering a run to represent the Republican stronghold.
Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron, among other Republicans, is still considering a bid.
Duffy said he will resign in late September to help care for his soon-to-be-born ninth child, who has a heart defect. Because Duffy is resigning, a special election will be called, likely for early next year, to fill his seat. Gov. Tony Evers has yet to announce exactly when it will be.
On Tuesday, Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, made his bid official as he began a two-day tour around the northern Wisconsin district.
He said he worked to combat budget deficits, high unemployment and "deep pessimism" while in the state Legislature, and that he'll be able to make difficult decisions while representing the district in Washington.
"I don’t plan to go to Washington looking for a fight, but I can guarantee I will never back down from one," Tiffany said in a statement. "Now more than ever we need to stand up to preserve our freedoms and our bedrock values. As we all know, it’s a swamp out there and we need someone who won’t waver when it comes to doing what is right for Wisconsin."
Tiffany said he'll be an "ally" to President Donald Trump and prioritize border security, second amendment rights, and advocating against abortion and limiting the size of government.
Potential Democrats include Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, and Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, among others.
Democrats immediately tore into Tiffany's announcement.
"Toxic Tom Tiffany has a habit of losing elections, letting polluters write legislation to give themselves tax breaks, and slashing health care for seniors," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "Wisconsin Republicans love gerrymandering, but it's hard to gerrymander your way out of a record like that."