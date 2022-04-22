Republican Tim Michels registers 2022 gubernatorial campaign

In another shakeup to Wisconsin's contested Republican gubernatorial primary, millionaire businessman Tim Michels has filed paperwork creating his own campaign for governor.

Michels' entry to the race adds another name to a crowded Aug. 9 primary ballot that already includes former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. The winner of the primary would go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Despite Friday's campaign registration statement filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, which is a necessary step to be on the November ballot, Michels has remained largely silent on his gubernatorial prospects. Michels did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but several sources said he's expected to formally announce his campaign and launch a high-dollar television ad-buy in the coming days.

While Michels' entry comes relatively late in the campaign season with the primary less than four months away, the former U.S. Army veteran also has the funding to potentially launch a formidable campaign.

Kleefisch has been deemed the current frontrunner to win the August primary this fall, though some strategists have said the addition of anti-establishment candidates Nicholson and Ramthun underscore that a consensus pick has not yet been decided.

"She's the clear frontrunner," GOP strategist Bill McCoshen, who had previously considered a run for governor before opting out, said of Kleefisch. "Tim Michels is going to have to work to catch up to her, but I think that’s the plan."

Michels last ran for office in 2004, when he lost to Russ Feingold in the U.S. Senate race that year.

A invitation to a Waukesha County fundraising event held Thursday for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is also seeking reelection this fall, listed Michels as a host. Conservative radio host Jay Weber tweeted earlier this week that Michels had recently met with former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Trump has not formally endorsed a candidate in the state's upcoming gubernatorial race.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, who was considering a gubernatorial run before opting out earlier this week, recently told WISN-12 that he had spoken with Michels on the prospect of running for governor, but the business owner said he would not enter the race if Thompson ultimately ran.

“I told him I would call after I made the decision and I called him and said, ‘I’m not going to run,’ and he said 'I’m running,' and I think you’re going to hear from him very shortly," Thompson said in the video posted Thursday.

Thompson, who made a recent trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump, said the former president had encouraged him to join the gubernatorial race. Thompson, 80, later said he ultimately decided against launching a campaign after his family said they were against it.

“Who is Tim Michels and is he ready to run for office?” Democratic Party of Wisconsin rapid response director Hannah Menchhoff said in a statement. “We have no idea because Tim Michels doesn’t appear to have spoken to a single Wisconsinite about his plans — other than Tommy Thompson and Ron Johnson. All that can be said for certain at this point is that the messy Republican primary is about to get much messier.”

Kleefisch, a former television journalist who served eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker from 2001-2018, has primarily focused her campaign on unseating Evers.

Nicholson's campaign has included a focus on challenging what he has dubbed the "Madison machine" of established Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who earlier this year urged Nicholson not to run while deeming Kleefisch the best choice to defeat Evers.

Nicholson ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, but lost the Republican primary to Leah Vukmir, who went on to lose to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Ramthun, who has falsely claimed that Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election, has drawn praise from the former president, who called the state lawmaker in early December to thank him for his efforts to overturn the election, according to Rolling Stone. Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, despite recounts, audits and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Other Republicans who had considered a run for governor, but ultimately bowed out, include Madison businessman Eric Hovde and McCoshen, a former chief of staff to Thompson when he served as governor. Trump urged former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to run for governor last year, but the former lumberjack athlete later said he would not be entering the race.

Business owner Robert Meyer, who unsuccessfully challenged former Gov. Scott Walker in the 2018 GOP primary, wrote in a guest column in the Sun Prairie Star earlier this month that he is also running for governor this year as a moderate Republican.

A February Marquette Law School Poll found among likely GOP primary voters 30% support Kleefisch, 8% support Nicholson, 5% support Ramthun, and 54% have no preference. Half of respondents said they haven't heard of or have no opinion of Kleefisch, compared with 80% for Nicholson and 86% for Ramthun.

The deadline for gubernatorial candidates to secure the 2,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot is June 1.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.